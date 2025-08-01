Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2025) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) (the "Company" or "Vertiqal Studios") - Vertiqal Studios, North America's largest owner of gaming and lifestyle social media channels, is pleased to announce the rollout of new AI-powered capabilities across its core business units - Sales, Creative, Production, and Content Operations - developed in collaboration with data intelligence partner Revmo. These advancements, part of Vertiqal's previously announced AI strategy, culminate in a proprietary, data-first toolkit designed to help brands and agencies thrive in the fast-evolving landscape of social commerce and livestream-driven marketing.

Through a multi-pronged integration of Revmo's algorithmic platform into its infrastructure, Vertiqal has enabled adaptive rate carding, AI-assisted creative testing, predictive revenue modeling, and enhanced inventory forecasting across platforms like Snapchat. These capabilities improve operating efficiency while giving partners the ability to act on performance data in near real time, effectively closing the loop between attention, strategy, and conversion.

As social commerce reshapes how consumers engage with brands, Vertiqal is doubling down on its mission to fuse creativity with data, speed, and strategic clarity. This collaboration with Revmo marks a critical step forward in how performance is measured, content is optimized, and audience connection is deepened, helping brand partners convert attention into results with greater precision and impact.

"We are witnessing the evolution of the sales cycle," said Jon Dwyer, Chairman and CEO at Vertiqal Studios. "There are tectonic shifts underway in how brands engage with consumers: social media + live streaming + ecommerce; brands are not just advertising, they seek to live in consumer culture and convert viewers to consumers by adopting the same characteristics that inform consumer interests, lifestyles, hobbies and pursuits. To remain relevant, we must observe, understand and measure how our clients are interacting with their customers, and be rigorous, if not ruthless, with how we tailor our content and strategy. The right tech at the right time allows us to do this in today's environment."

Key Businesses enhanced by Technology and AI

Sales: Pursuing the right business at the right time with adaptive rate cards, AI and predictive technology that allows agency and brand partners access to Vertiqal data tools, providing performance insight on social and streaming platforms.

Creative: Rigorous, closed-loop feedback systems to measure, instrument and be bolder in our content strategy with lower risk and at lower cost through shorter experiments.

Production: Investment in an in-house production facility enabled us to plan, produce and create content that has reached 500 million viewers in the last 3 months. Utilizing AI to reduce labour required in pre and post-production, as well as in-feature.

Content Operations (Snapchat): Shortening our feedback cycle and improving revenue forecasting to account for uncertainty. Vertiqal utilized statistical methods to model and simulate potential strategic shifts; adapting our strategy to ensure we have a balanced and continually refreshed inventory, operated by the right partners, increasing our current yield on channels.

Key Areas of Technological Innovation

We are investing across five pillars of technology strategy over the next 12 months:

SNAP: We are continuing to invest as above in shortening feedback loops and strategic readiness to adapt to a changing market dynamic. For Vertiqal Studios, this means more and better data, faster, synthesized into a comprehensive view of our business as well as point recommendations for incremental improvements in our yield strategy.

OBSERVE: We want to ensure we understand all dimensions of our assets across existing and potential platforms. For us, the first step is ensuring we have the right data in the right shape at the right time - the best decisions are powered by the right information.

EXPAND: We see significant disruption and displacement in assets and properties in the broader marketplace. We are using a deeper picture of our business and potential strategic whitespace to evaluate acquisition opportunities rapidly and with minimal disruption to our existing business.

THINK: We continue to see risks and opportunities in embracing AI - the positives (improving our operating margin and expanding our content capabilities) continue to be balanced by the risks of increased capital and operating expenditures and brand dilution from AI-Generated Content (AIGC). We will continue to explore subscribing, integrating, fine-tuning, and developing AI models, but cautiously.

COUNT: Our inventory is one of our most valuable assets, and ensuring that we have an opinionated, data-driven view on its value and potential growth opportunities requires a rigorous enumeration and application of our data, blended with industry-standard and industry-leading third-party data vendors.

Financial Disclosure

Vertiqal announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options to purchase common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.025 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance to consultants of the Company. The options and Shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Vertiqal Studios

Vertiqal Studios, owners of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, is a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio. The company specializes in the creation and distribution of viral videos for brands and advertisers to create always-on digital strategies that live authentically in Gen Z and Millennial culture. Vertiqal Studios partners with leading brands to develop strategic solutions, creative ideation, and content production, while also providing distribution and amplification through its Owned & Operated channels - all delivered with boutique, white-glove service. Its expertise lies with managing over 130 channels across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, while producing over 100+ pieces of content a day for a growing audience of 52 million-plus followers.

For more information and to join our email subscriber list for direct press releases and newsletters, visit https://vertiqalstudios.com/.

