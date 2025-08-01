ITN123: Sharp Business Brokers Marks Two-Year Anniversary With Team Growth And Industry Recognition

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / As Sharp Business Brokers celebrates its two-year anniversary this August, the firm has evolved from a solo operation into a thriving, multi-agent brokerage serving clients across California. Founded by award-winning broker Steve Sharp, the agency has quickly become one of the state's most respected resources for small to mid-sized business sales.

Now home to a dynamic team of seven licensed agents, each with their own area of specialization, plus a dedicated executive assistant, Sharp Business Brokers is expanding its reach while staying true to its original mission: delivering smart, streamlined, and confidential business sale services with a personal touch.

"I realized I could either keep doing everything myself or start investing in a team," says founder Steve Sharp. "But that shift isn't easy. Moving from dealmaker to team leader means learning to extract what's in your head, that is, the instincts, the processes, the decision-making, and translate it into systems others can follow. That's why I'm constantly exploring new ideas and technologies to make our training program more scalable, consistent, and effective."

Industry Recognition And Real-World Expertise

In recognition of his outstanding performance, Sharp was recently honored by the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA) with the prestigious Chairman's Circle Award, given to top brokers who close transactions totaling $3 million or more in a calendar year. The award was presented at the 2024 IBBA Conference and places him among the top-performing business brokers nationwide.

With over 15 years of experience and certifications as both a Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) and Certified Business Broker (CBB), Sharp brings deep insight into what makes a deal successful, from pricing and positioning to buyer psychology and due diligence. His personal background includes the sale of hundreds of businesses spanning a broad range of industries, from restaurants and salons to construction companies, manufacturing firms, ecommerce brands, and service businesses, making him one of the most adaptable brokers in the region.

From Entrepreneur To Agency Founder

Before launching Sharp Business Brokers in August 2023, Sharp honed his skills at three different brokerage firms, earning multiple accolades along the way. Steve Sharp has consistently ranked among the top-performing business brokers in the industry, earning multiple sales awards over the course of his career, including recognition for most businesses sold and top overall production.

His track record of excellence extends far beyond brokerage, rooted in a successful entrepreneurial career that began with founding and expanding San Diego's first tanning salon chain, California Tan. He went on to create West Coast Tanning Supplies, a company that helped launch over 90% of San Diego's tanning salons through equipment sales and business consulting. After selling his company to JK Products, a leading tanning bed manufacturer based in Germany, he became their top national sales agent, earning three awards: most equipment sold, most spray tan units sold, and most financing deals closed.

"When I joined Business Opportunities Unlimited in 2007, I was the youngest in the office, but I had more business experience than most of the agents," Sharp recalls. "My business background allows me to connect with my clients. I've lived through what they're going through with their business."

Now, as an agency owner, Sharp focuses on training new agents using the same proven strategies that brought him success. His emphasis is on creating a professional, responsive, and execution-focused culture with systems that blend efficiency with care.

Tech-Forward Sales With Confidential Agency

Sharp Business Brokers has carved out a clear identity specializing in the sale of small to middle market businesses, typically valued under $5 million. The agency combines the structure and professionalism of a larger M&A firm with the agility and attention of a small firm, leveraging AI-enhanced tools to streamline tasks like NDA management and profile distribution while preserving the vital human touch.

Clients frequently praise the firm's blend of aggressive buyer outreach, strict confidentiality, and step-by-step guidance. Each listing is strategically positioned, marketed, and managed, never just "posted and forgotten."

The Team Behind The Name

In addition to Sharp, the firm's growing team includes:

Michael Price, MBA - Broker Associate with strong business sales insight

Shawn Ko - Business Broker with 35+ years in hospitality and retail

Manuel Aleu, MBA - Marketing-savvy agent with a business background

Emil Tuniyants - Experienced agent and entrepreneur in the salon industry

Maggie Pound - Accomplished real estate broker with deep San Diego roots

Alexey Chasin - Business sales agent with SaaS and entrepreneurial expertise

Katherine France - Executive Assistant with 20+ years of operations expertise

Each team member brings a unique background, allowing the firm to serve a wide range of industries and client needs with professionalism and adaptability.

Looking Ahead

With more entrepreneurs reaching retirement age and a growing referral base, Sharp Business Brokers continues to position itself as a leading resource for small business owners looking to sell with confidence.

As the company enters its third year, founder Steve Sharp's original mission remains the same: to deliver smart, confidential, and streamlined business sale services while guiding clients through one of the most important transactions of their lives with strategy, clarity, results, and understanding.

The firm serves clients throughout California, including San Diego, Riverside, Orange, Los Angeles, and San Francisco Counties. By representing both buyers and sellers, Sharp Business Brokers offers a balanced perspective that helps create a smooth and rewarding experience for everyone involved.

Thanks to its proven track record, personalized service, and commitment to excellence, Sharp Business Brokers has earned a reputation as a trusted leader in the business brokerage industry.

Ready to Buy or Sell?

Visit sharpbizbrokers.com or call (619) 454-1786 to connect with an agent.

Sharp Business Brokers

Let Us Guide You - From Start To Finish

9619 Chesapeake Dr #200

San Diego, CA 92123

(619) 454-1786

DRE Lic# 02221795



