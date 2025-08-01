Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports 2025 2nd Quarter Net Income up 10.2% to $ 2,374,000 - Return on Assets 1.79%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2025.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,374,000 or $2.09 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2,1543,000 or $1.91 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9.4%.

For the first six months of 2025, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $4,583,000, an increase of 9.6% over the first half of 2024 results of $4,181,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2025 were $4.03, an increase of 8.7% over the first half of 2024 results of $3.70 per diluted common share.

Steve Lombardi, Chief Lending Officer, stated, "The second quarter represents record earnings for Trinity Bank and our single best quarter of performance since the Bank was founded in 2003. We are very pleased with the results, which demonstrate the continued success of a business model based on exceptional customer relationships and the strength of the entire Trinity Bank team.

As we move into the second half of the year, we will continue executing on a growth focused strategy, without sacrificing the high credit standards that have made Trinity Bank what it is. Despite some macro-economic uncertainty, primarily related to international trade, the business environment in North Texas remains stable and our customer base remains largely unaffected.

While our outlook for loan growth and credit quality remains positive for the rest of 2025, we are also well positioned to weather any unforeseen storms given our strong liquidity and capital positions."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Six Months Ending June 30 % June 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Interest income $ 7,455 $ 7,107 4.9 % $ 14,430 $ 14,041 2.8 % Interest expense 2,295 2,713 -15.4 % 4,444 5,544 -19.8 % Net Interest Income 5,160 4,394 17.4 % 9,986 8,497 17.5 % Service charges on deposits 76 64 18.8 % 146 120 21.6 % Other income 131 121 8.3 % 238 238 0.0 % Total Non Interest Income 207 185 11.9 % 384 358 7.3 % Salaries and benefits expense 1,731 1,319 31.2 % 3,239 2,541 27.5 % Occupancy and equipment expense 140 122 14.8 % 263 244 7.8 % Other expense 712 657 8.4 % 1,526 1,277 19.5 % Total Non Interest Expense 2,583 2,098 23.1 % 5,028 4,062 23.8 % Pretax pre-provision income 2,784 2,481 12.2 % 5,342 4,793 11.5 % Gain on sale of Securities 0 (4 ) N/M 6 (4 ) N/M Gain on sale of Assets 0 36 N/M 0 53 N/M Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Earnings before income taxes 2,784 2,514 10.7 % 5,348 4,841 10.5 % Provision for income taxes 410 360 13.9 % 765 660 15.9 % Net Earnings $ 2,374 $ 2,154 10.2 % $ 4,583 $ 4,181 9.6 % Basic earnings per share 2.18 2.00 2.5 % 4.21 3.87 8.7 % Basic weighted average shares 1087 1,079 1088 1,079 outstanding Diluted earnings per share - estimate 2.09 1.91 9.4 % 4.03 3.70 8.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,137 1,129 1,138 1,129

Average for Quarter Average for Six Months June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Total loans $ 317,410 $ 306,551 3.5 % $ 309,931 $ 304,424 1.8 % Total short term investments 66,510 25,626 159.5 % 60,265 31,637 90.5 % FRB Stock 459 435 5.5 % 454 434 4.6 % Total investment securities 133,949 137,088 -2.3 % 135,125 139,855 -3.4 % Earning assets 518,327 469,700 10.4 % 505,775 476,350 6.2 % Total assets 530,621 477,700 11.1 % 517,069 483,981 6.8 % Noninterest bearing deposits 137,911 131,609 4.8 % 135,966 129,688 4.8 % Interest bearing deposits 332,645 293,548 13.3 % 321,429 301,289 6.7 % Total deposits 470,556 425,157 10.7 % 457,395 430,977 6.1 % Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Shareholders' equity $ 62,680 $ 54,951 14.1 % $ 61,767 $ 54,437 13.5 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Average for Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, June 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Total loans $ 317,410 $ 302,369 $ 297,595 $ 300,487 $ 306,551 Total short term investments 66,510 53,950 84,667 38,112 25,626 FRB Stock 459 449 438 437 435 Total investment securities 133,949 136,314 139,200 137,751 137,088 Earning assets 518,327 493,082 521,900 476,787 469,700 Total assets 530,621 503,366 529,766 485,034 477,700 Noninterest bearing deposits 137,911 133,982 140,237 131,659 131,609 Interest bearing deposits 332,645 310,105 331,293 297,480 293,548 Total deposits 470,556 444,087 471,529 429,139 425,157 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Shareholders' equity $ 62,680 $ 60,843 $ 58,388 $ 56,857 $ 54,951

Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, June 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Interest income $ 7,455 $ 6,975 $ 7,426 $ 7,112 $ 7,107 Interest expense 2,295 2,149 2,681 2,749 2,713 Net Interest Income 5,160 4,826 4,745 4,363 4,394 Service charges on deposits 76 71 70 65 64 Other income 131 106 112 109 121 Total Non Interest Income 207 177 182 174 185 Salaries and benefits expense 1,731 1,508 1,343 1,368 1,319 Occupancy and equipment expense 140 123 117 133 122 Other expense 712 814 575 601 657 Total Non Interest Expense 2,583 2,445 2,035 2,102 2,098 Pretax pre-provision income 2,784 2,558 2,892 2,435 2,481 Gain on sale of securities 0 6 1 4 (4 ) Gain on sale of Other Assets 0 0 0 0 36 Provision for Loan Losses 0 0 350 0 0 Earnings before income taxes 2,784 2,564 2,543 2,439 2,514 Provision for income taxes 410 355 365 340 360 Net Earnings $ 2,374 $ 2,209 $ 2,178 $ 2,099 $ 2,154 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.09 $ 1.94 $ 1.92 $ 1.86 $ 1.91

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Ending Balance June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Total loans $ 325,809 $ 304,944 $ 305,864 $ 296,906 $ 304,810 FRB Stock 461 456 439 438 435 Total short term investments 55,130 90,040 69,746 59,576 10,003 Total investment securities 132,989 124,619 138,306 137,510 136,331 Total earning assets 514,389 520,059 514,355 494,430 451,579 Allowance for loan losses (5,589 ) (5,586 ) (5,583 ) (5,230 ) (5,227 ) Premises and equipment 4,079 4,044 4,123 2,393 2,397 Other Assets 14,296 10,297 9,339 9,739 14,276 Total assets 527,175 528,814 522,234 501,332 463,025 Noninterest bearing deposits 133,902 140,500 146,834 137,594 128,318 Interest bearing deposits 331,050 329,329 318,206 305,010 280,945 Total deposits 464,952 469,829 465,040 442,604 409,263 Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 3,072 2,661 2,711 2,901 2,804 Total liabilities 468,024 472,490 467,751 445,505 412,067 Shareholders' Equity Actual 63,664 62,276 59,758 57,976 55,915 Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS (4,513 ) (5,952 ) (5,275 ) (2,149 ) (4,957 ) Total Equity $ 59,151 $ 56,324 $ 54,483 $ 55,827 $ 50,958

Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Nonaccrual loans $ 424 $ 949 $ 1,047 $ 0 $ 0 Restructured loans 0 0 0 505 552 Other real estate & foreclosed assets 0 0 0 0 0 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 0 0 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 424 $ 949 $ 1,047 $ 505 $ 552 Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 1,000 $ 0 $ 39 $ 1,274 Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.13 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.17 % 0.18 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, LOAN LOSSES 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Balance at beginning of period $ 5,586 $ 5,583 $ 5,230 $ 5,227 $ 5,224 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 3 3 3 3 3 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 3 3 3 3 3 Provision for loan losses 0 0 350 0 0 Balance at end of period $ 5,589 $ 5,586 $ 5,583 $ 5,230 $ 5,227 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.72 % 1.83 % 1.83 % 1.76 % 1.71 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 1318 % 589 % 533 % 1036 % 947 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Provision for loan losses as a percentage of average loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.11 % 0.00 % 0.00 %

Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, June 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.79 % 1.76 % 1.64 % 1.73 % 1.80 % Return on average equity (annualized) 16.69 % 15.67 % 15.85 % 15.91 % 17.42 % Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 15.15 % 14.52 % 14.92 % 14.77 % 15.68 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 11.81 % 12.09 % 11.02 % 11.72 % 11.50 % Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 5.98 % 5.72 % 5.92 % 6.20 % 6.28 % Effective Cost of Funds 1.77 % 1.75 % 2.06 % 2.31 % 2.31 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.21 % 3.97 % 3.86 % 3.89 % 3.97 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 45.6 % 46.2 % 39.0 % 43.7 % 43.2 % End of period book value per common share $ 54.42 $ 51.82 $ 50.21 $ 51.79 $ 47.23 End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments) $ 58.57 $ 57.29 $ 55.08 $ 53.78 $ 51.82 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,087 1,087 1,085 1,078 1,079

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ending June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Tax Tax Average Equivalent Average Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 66,510 $ 740 4.45 % 4.45 % $ 25,626 $ 356 5.56 % 5.56 % FRB Stock 459 7 6.00 % 6.00 % 435 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 4,944 52 4.21 % 4.21 % 495 6 4.85 % 4.85 % Tax Free securities 129,005 1,111 3.44 % 4.36 % 136,593 1,234 3.61 % 4.41 % Loans 317,409 5,545 6.99 % 6.99 % 306,551 5,504 7.18 % 7.18 % Total Interest Earning Assets 518,327 7,455 5.75 % 5.98 % 469,700 7,106 6.05 % 6.28 % Noninterest Earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 6,199 5,791 Other assets 11,683 7,436 Allowance for loan losses (5,588 ) (5,227 ) Total Noninterest Earning Assets 12,294 8,000 Total Assets $ 530,621 $ 477,700 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Transaction and Money Market accounts $ 216,131 $ 1,165 2.16 % 2.16 % 190,542 $ 1,522 3.20 % 3.20 % Certificates and other time deposits 116,430 1,130 3.88 % 3.88 % 103,006 1,191 4.62 % 4.62 % Other borrowings 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 332,561 2,295 2.76 % 2.76 % 293,548 2,713 3.70 % 3.70 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities: Demand deposits 137,995 131,609 Other liabilities 3,154 3,069 Shareholders' Equity 56,911 49,474 Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity $ 530,621 $ 477,700 Net Interest Income and Spread $ 185,766 $ 5,160 2.99 % 3.22 % 176,152 $ 4,393 2.35 % 2.59 % Net Interest Margin 3.98 % 4.21 % 3.74 % 3.97 %

TRINITY BANK N.A. (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30 June 30 2025 % 2024 % LOAN PORTFOLIO Commercial and industrial $ 164,845 50.60 % $ 164,397 53.93 % Real estate: Commercial 109,089 33.48 % 96,074 31.52 % Residential 13,100 4.02 % 16,263 5.34 % Construction and development 38,427 11.79 % 27,722 9.09 % Consumer 348 0.11 % 354 0.12 % Total loans $ 325,809 100.00 % 304,810 100.00 %

June 30 June 30 2025 2024 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA Tier 1 Capital $ 63,663 $ 55,914 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 66,622 $ 60,247 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 346,179 $ 345,039 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.99 % 16.21 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 19.25 % 17.46 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 12.37 % 11.70 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 31 29 Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 87.50 $ 94.00 Low $ 86.50 $ 86.75 Close $ 87.00 $ 89.75

