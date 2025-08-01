Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports 2025 2nd Quarter Net Income up 10.2% to $ 2,374,000 - Return on Assets 1.79%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2025.
Results of Operations
Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,374,000 or $2.09 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2,1543,000 or $1.91 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9.4%.
For the first six months of 2025, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $4,583,000, an increase of 9.6% over the first half of 2024 results of $4,181,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2025 were $4.03, an increase of 8.7% over the first half of 2024 results of $3.70 per diluted common share.
Steve Lombardi, Chief Lending Officer, stated, "The second quarter represents record earnings for Trinity Bank and our single best quarter of performance since the Bank was founded in 2003. We are very pleased with the results, which demonstrate the continued success of a business model based on exceptional customer relationships and the strength of the entire Trinity Bank team.
As we move into the second half of the year, we will continue executing on a growth focused strategy, without sacrificing the high credit standards that have made Trinity Bank what it is. Despite some macro-economic uncertainty, primarily related to international trade, the business environment in North Texas remains stable and our customer base remains largely unaffected.
While our outlook for loan growth and credit quality remains positive for the rest of 2025, we are also well positioned to weather any unforeseen storms given our strong liquidity and capital positions."
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ending
June 30
%
June 30
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Interest income
$
7,455
$
7,107
4.9
%
$
14,430
$
14,041
2.8
%
Interest expense
2,295
2,713
-15.4
%
4,444
5,544
-19.8
%
Net Interest Income
5,160
4,394
17.4
%
9,986
8,497
17.5
%
Service charges on deposits
76
64
18.8
%
146
120
21.6
%
Other income
131
121
8.3
%
238
238
0.0
%
Total Non Interest Income
207
185
11.9
%
384
358
7.3
%
Salaries and benefits expense
1,731
1,319
31.2
%
3,239
2,541
27.5
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
140
122
14.8
%
263
244
7.8
%
Other expense
712
657
8.4
%
1,526
1,277
19.5
%
Total Non Interest Expense
2,583
2,098
23.1
%
5,028
4,062
23.8
%
Pretax pre-provision income
2,784
2,481
12.2
%
5,342
4,793
11.5
%
Gain on sale of Securities
0
(4
)
N/M
6
(4
)
N/M
Gain on sale of Assets
0
36
N/M
0
53
N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Earnings before income taxes
2,784
2,514
10.7
%
5,348
4,841
10.5
%
Provision for income taxes
410
360
13.9
%
765
660
15.9
%
Net Earnings
$
2,374
$
2,154
10.2
%
$
4,583
$
4,181
9.6
%
Basic earnings per share
2.18
2.00
2.5
%
4.21
3.87
8.7
%
Basic weighted average shares
1087
1,079
1088
1,079
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
2.09
1.91
9.4
%
4.03
3.70
8.9
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,137
1,129
1,138
1,129
Average for Quarter
Average for Six Months
June 30
%
June 30
%
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2025
2024
Change
2025
2024
Change
Total loans
$
317,410
$
306,551
3.5
%
$
309,931
$
304,424
1.8
%
Total short term investments
66,510
25,626
159.5
%
60,265
31,637
90.5
%
FRB Stock
459
435
5.5
%
454
434
4.6
%
Total investment securities
133,949
137,088
-2.3
%
135,125
139,855
-3.4
%
Earning assets
518,327
469,700
10.4
%
505,775
476,350
6.2
%
Total assets
530,621
477,700
11.1
%
517,069
483,981
6.8
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
137,911
131,609
4.8
%
135,966
129,688
4.8
%
Interest bearing deposits
332,645
293,548
13.3
%
321,429
301,289
6.7
%
Total deposits
470,556
425,157
10.7
%
457,395
430,977
6.1
%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
N/M
0
0
N/M
Shareholders' equity
$
62,680
$
54,951
14.1
%
$
61,767
$
54,437
13.5
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Total loans
$
317,410
$
302,369
$
297,595
$
300,487
$
306,551
Total short term investments
66,510
53,950
84,667
38,112
25,626
FRB Stock
459
449
438
437
435
Total investment securities
133,949
136,314
139,200
137,751
137,088
Earning assets
518,327
493,082
521,900
476,787
469,700
Total assets
530,621
503,366
529,766
485,034
477,700
Noninterest bearing deposits
137,911
133,982
140,237
131,659
131,609
Interest bearing deposits
332,645
310,105
331,293
297,480
293,548
Total deposits
470,556
444,087
471,529
429,139
425,157
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Shareholders' equity
$
62,680
$
60,843
$
58,388
$
56,857
$
54,951
Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest income
$
7,455
$
6,975
$
7,426
$
7,112
$
7,107
Interest expense
2,295
2,149
2,681
2,749
2,713
Net Interest Income
5,160
4,826
4,745
4,363
4,394
Service charges on deposits
76
71
70
65
64
Other income
131
106
112
109
121
Total Non Interest Income
207
177
182
174
185
Salaries and benefits expense
1,731
1,508
1,343
1,368
1,319
Occupancy and equipment expense
140
123
117
133
122
Other expense
712
814
575
601
657
Total Non Interest Expense
2,583
2,445
2,035
2,102
2,098
Pretax pre-provision income
2,784
2,558
2,892
2,435
2,481
Gain on sale of securities
0
6
1
4
(4
)
Gain on sale of Other Assets
0
0
0
0
36
Provision for Loan Losses
0
0
350
0
0
Earnings before income taxes
2,784
2,564
2,543
2,439
2,514
Provision for income taxes
410
355
365
340
360
Net Earnings
$
2,374
$
2,209
$
2,178
$
2,099
$
2,154
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.09
$
1.94
$
1.92
$
1.86
$
1.91
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Total loans
$
325,809
$
304,944
$
305,864
$
296,906
$
304,810
FRB Stock
461
456
439
438
435
Total short term investments
55,130
90,040
69,746
59,576
10,003
Total investment securities
132,989
124,619
138,306
137,510
136,331
Total earning assets
514,389
520,059
514,355
494,430
451,579
Allowance for loan losses
(5,589
)
(5,586
)
(5,583
)
(5,230
)
(5,227
)
Premises and equipment
4,079
4,044
4,123
2,393
2,397
Other Assets
14,296
10,297
9,339
9,739
14,276
Total assets
527,175
528,814
522,234
501,332
463,025
Noninterest bearing deposits
133,902
140,500
146,834
137,594
128,318
Interest bearing deposits
331,050
329,329
318,206
305,010
280,945
Total deposits
464,952
469,829
465,040
442,604
409,263
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Other Liabilities
3,072
2,661
2,711
2,901
2,804
Total liabilities
468,024
472,490
467,751
445,505
412,067
Shareholders' Equity Actual
63,664
62,276
59,758
57,976
55,915
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
(4,513
)
(5,952
)
(5,275
)
(2,149
)
(4,957
)
Total Equity
$
59,151
$
56,324
$
54,483
$
55,827
$
50,958
Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Nonaccrual loans
$
424
$
949
$
1,047
$
0
$
0
Restructured loans
0
0
0
505
552
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
0
0
0
0
0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
0
0
0
0
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
424
$
949
$
1,047
$
505
$
552
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
$
0
$
1,000
$
0
$
39
$
1,274
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
0.13
%
0.31
%
0.34
%
0.17
%
0.18
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
LOAN LOSSES
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Balance at beginning of period
$
5,586
$
5,583
$
5,230
$
5,227
$
5,224
Loans charged off
0
0
0
0
0
Loan recoveries
3
3
3
3
3
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
3
3
3
3
3
Provision for loan losses
0
0
350
0
0
Balance at end of period
$
5,589
$
5,586
$
5,583
$
5,230
$
5,227
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of total loans
1.72
%
1.83
%
1.83
%
1.76
%
1.71
%
Allowance for loan losses
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
1318
%
589
%
533
%
1036
%
947
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
percentage of average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Provision for loan losses
as a percentage of average loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.11
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Quarter Ending
June 30,
March 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.79
%
1.76
%
1.64
%
1.73
%
1.80
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
16.69
%
15.67
%
15.85
%
15.91
%
17.42
%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
15.15
%
14.52
%
14.92
%
14.77
%
15.68
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
11.81
%
12.09
%
11.02
%
11.72
%
11.50
%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
5.98
%
5.72
%
5.92
%
6.20
%
6.28
%
Effective Cost of Funds
1.77
%
1.75
%
2.06
%
2.31
%
2.31
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
4.21
%
3.97
%
3.86
%
3.89
%
3.97
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
45.6
%
46.2
%
39.0
%
43.7
%
43.2
%
End of period book value per common share
$
54.42
$
51.82
$
50.21
$
51.79
$
47.23
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)
$
58.57
$
57.29
$
55.08
$
53.78
$
51.82
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
1,087
1,087
1,085
1,078
1,079
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ending
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Tax
Tax
Average
Equivalent
Average
Equivalent
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Yield
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$
66,510
$
740
4.45
%
4.45
%
$
25,626
$
356
5.56
%
5.56
%
FRB Stock
459
7
6.00
%
6.00
%
435
6
6.00
%
6.00
%
Taxable securities
4,944
52
4.21
%
4.21
%
495
6
4.85
%
4.85
%
Tax Free securities
129,005
1,111
3.44
%
4.36
%
136,593
1,234
3.61
%
4.41
%
Loans
317,409
5,545
6.99
%
6.99
%
306,551
5,504
7.18
%
7.18
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
518,327
7,455
5.75
%
5.98
%
469,700
7,106
6.05
%
6.28
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
6,199
5,791
Other assets
11,683
7,436
Allowance for loan losses
(5,588
)
(5,227
)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
12,294
8,000
Total Assets
$
530,621
$
477,700
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
$
216,131
$
1,165
2.16
%
2.16
%
190,542
$
1,522
3.20
%
3.20
%
Certificates and other time deposits
116,430
1,130
3.88
%
3.88
%
103,006
1,191
4.62
%
4.62
%
Other borrowings
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
332,561
2,295
2.76
%
2.76
%
293,548
2,713
3.70
%
3.70
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
137,995
131,609
Other liabilities
3,154
3,069
Shareholders' Equity
56,911
49,474
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$
530,621
$
477,700
Net Interest Income and Spread
$
185,766
$
5,160
2.99
%
3.22
%
176,152
$
4,393
2.35
%
2.59
%
Net Interest Margin
3.98
%
4.21
%
3.74
%
3.97
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
June 30
June 30
2025
%
2024
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$
164,845
50.60
%
$
164,397
53.93
%
Real estate:
Commercial
109,089
33.48
%
96,074
31.52
%
Residential
13,100
4.02
%
16,263
5.34
%
Construction and development
38,427
11.79
%
27,722
9.09
%
Consumer
348
0.11
%
354
0.12
%
Total loans
$
325,809
100.00
%
304,810
100.00
%
June 30
June 30
2025
2024
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
$
63,663
$
55,914
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
$
66,622
$
60,247
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
$
346,179
$
345,039
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.99
%
16.21
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
19.25
%
17.46
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
12.37
%
11.70
%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
31
29
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
$
87.50
$
94.00
Low
$
86.50
$
86.75
Close
$
87.00
$
89.75
