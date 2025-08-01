Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
01.08.2025 03:14 Uhr
Trinity Bank, NA: Trinity Bank Reports 2025 2nd Quarter Net Income up 10.2% to $ 2,374,000 - Return on Assets 1.79%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2025 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2025, and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2025.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $2,374,000 or $2.09 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $2,1543,000 or $1.91 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 9.4%.

For the first six months of 2025, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $4,583,000, an increase of 9.6% over the first half of 2024 results of $4,181,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2025 were $4.03, an increase of 8.7% over the first half of 2024 results of $3.70 per diluted common share.

Steve Lombardi, Chief Lending Officer, stated, "The second quarter represents record earnings for Trinity Bank and our single best quarter of performance since the Bank was founded in 2003. We are very pleased with the results, which demonstrate the continued success of a business model based on exceptional customer relationships and the strength of the entire Trinity Bank team.

As we move into the second half of the year, we will continue executing on a growth focused strategy, without sacrificing the high credit standards that have made Trinity Bank what it is. Despite some macro-economic uncertainty, primarily related to international trade, the business environment in North Texas remains stable and our customer base remains largely unaffected.

While our outlook for loan growth and credit quality remains positive for the rest of 2025, we are also well positioned to weather any unforeseen storms given our strong liquidity and capital positions."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

###

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB-1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward-looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Six Months Ending

June 30

%

June 30

%

EARNINGS SUMMARY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Interest income

$

7,455

$

7,107

4.9

%

$

14,430

$

14,041

2.8

%

Interest expense

2,295

2,713

-15.4

%

4,444

5,544

-19.8

%

Net Interest Income

5,160

4,394

17.4

%

9,986

8,497

17.5

%

Service charges on deposits

76

64

18.8

%

146

120

21.6

%

Other income

131

121

8.3

%

238

238

0.0

%

Total Non Interest Income

207

185

11.9

%

384

358

7.3

%

Salaries and benefits expense

1,731

1,319

31.2

%

3,239

2,541

27.5

%

Occupancy and equipment expense

140

122

14.8

%

263

244

7.8

%

Other expense

712

657

8.4

%

1,526

1,277

19.5

%

Total Non Interest Expense

2,583

2,098

23.1

%

5,028

4,062

23.8

%

Pretax pre-provision income

2,784

2,481

12.2

%

5,342

4,793

11.5

%

Gain on sale of Securities

0

(4

)

N/M

6

(4

)

N/M

Gain on sale of Assets

0

36

N/M

0

53

N/M

Provision for Loan Losses

0

0

N/M

0

0

N/M

Earnings before income taxes

2,784

2,514

10.7

%

5,348

4,841

10.5

%

Provision for income taxes

410

360

13.9

%

765

660

15.9

%

Net Earnings

$

2,374

$

2,154

10.2

%

$

4,583

$

4,181

9.6

%

Basic earnings per share

2.18

2.00

2.5

%

4.21

3.87

8.7

%

Basic weighted average shares

1087

1,079

1088

1,079

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

2.09

1.91

9.4

%

4.03

3.70

8.9

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,137

1,129

1,138

1,129

Average for Quarter

Average for Six Months

June 30

%

June 30

%

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Total loans

$

317,410

$

306,551

3.5

%

$

309,931

$

304,424

1.8

%

Total short term investments

66,510

25,626

159.5

%

60,265

31,637

90.5

%

FRB Stock

459

435

5.5

%

454

434

4.6

%

Total investment securities

133,949

137,088

-2.3

%

135,125

139,855

-3.4

%

Earning assets

518,327

469,700

10.4

%

505,775

476,350

6.2

%

Total assets

530,621

477,700

11.1

%

517,069

483,981

6.8

%

Noninterest bearing deposits

137,911

131,609

4.8

%

135,966

129,688

4.8

%

Interest bearing deposits

332,645

293,548

13.3

%

321,429

301,289

6.7

%

Total deposits

470,556

425,157

10.7

%

457,395

430,977

6.1

%

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

N/M

0

0

N/M

Shareholders' equity

$

62,680

$

54,951

14.1

%

$

61,767

$

54,437

13.5

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Total loans

$

317,410

$

302,369

$

297,595

$

300,487

$

306,551

Total short term investments

66,510

53,950

84,667

38,112

25,626

FRB Stock

459

449

438

437

435

Total investment securities

133,949

136,314

139,200

137,751

137,088

Earning assets

518,327

493,082

521,900

476,787

469,700

Total assets

530,621

503,366

529,766

485,034

477,700

Noninterest bearing deposits

137,911

133,982

140,237

131,659

131,609

Interest bearing deposits

332,645

310,105

331,293

297,480

293,548

Total deposits

470,556

444,087

471,529

429,139

425,157

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Shareholders' equity

$

62,680

$

60,843

$

58,388

$

56,857

$

54,951

Quarter Ended

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

June 30,

HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Interest income

$

7,455

$

6,975

$

7,426

$

7,112

$

7,107

Interest expense

2,295

2,149

2,681

2,749

2,713

Net Interest Income

5,160

4,826

4,745

4,363

4,394

Service charges on deposits

76

71

70

65

64

Other income

131

106

112

109

121

Total Non Interest Income

207

177

182

174

185

Salaries and benefits expense

1,731

1,508

1,343

1,368

1,319

Occupancy and equipment expense

140

123

117

133

122

Other expense

712

814

575

601

657

Total Non Interest Expense

2,583

2,445

2,035

2,102

2,098

Pretax pre-provision income

2,784

2,558

2,892

2,435

2,481

Gain on sale of securities

0

6

1

4

(4

)

Gain on sale of Other Assets

0

0

0

0

36

Provision for Loan Losses

0

0

350

0

0

Earnings before income taxes

2,784

2,564

2,543

2,439

2,514

Provision for income taxes

410

355

365

340

360

Net Earnings

$

2,374

$

2,209

$

2,178

$

2,099

$

2,154

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.09

$

1.94

$

1.92

$

1.86

$

1.91

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Total loans

$

325,809

$

304,944

$

305,864

$

296,906

$

304,810

FRB Stock

461

456

439

438

435

Total short term investments

55,130

90,040

69,746

59,576

10,003

Total investment securities

132,989

124,619

138,306

137,510

136,331

Total earning assets

514,389

520,059

514,355

494,430

451,579

Allowance for loan losses

(5,589

)

(5,586

)

(5,583

)

(5,230

)

(5,227

)

Premises and equipment

4,079

4,044

4,123

2,393

2,397

Other Assets

14,296

10,297

9,339

9,739

14,276

Total assets

527,175

528,814

522,234

501,332

463,025

Noninterest bearing deposits

133,902

140,500

146,834

137,594

128,318

Interest bearing deposits

331,050

329,329

318,206

305,010

280,945

Total deposits

464,952

469,829

465,040

442,604

409,263

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Other Liabilities

3,072

2,661

2,711

2,901

2,804

Total liabilities

468,024

472,490

467,751

445,505

412,067

Shareholders' Equity Actual

63,664

62,276

59,758

57,976

55,915

Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS

(4,513

)

(5,952

)

(5,275

)

(2,149

)

(4,957

)

Total Equity

$

59,151

$

56,324

$

54,483

$

55,827

$

50,958

Quarter Ending

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Nonaccrual loans

$

424

$

949

$

1,047

$

0

$

0

Restructured loans

0

0

0

505

552

Other real estate & foreclosed assets

0

0

0

0

0

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

0

0

0

0

0

Total nonperforming assets

$

424

$

949

$

1,047

$

505

$

552

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days

$

0

$

1,000

$

0

$

39

$

1,274

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

of loans and foreclosed assets

0.13

%

0.31

%

0.34

%

0.17

%

0.18

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

ALLOWANCE FOR

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

LOAN LOSSES

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Balance at beginning of period

$

5,586

$

5,583

$

5,230

$

5,227

$

5,224

Loans charged off

0

0

0

0

0

Loan recoveries

3

3

3

3

3

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

3

3

3

3

3

Provision for loan losses

0

0

350

0

0

Balance at end of period

$

5,589

$

5,586

$

5,583

$

5,230

$

5,227

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of total loans

1.72

%

1.83

%

1.83

%

1.76

%

1.71

%

Allowance for loan losses

as a percentage of nonperforming assets

1318

%

589

%

533

%

1036

%

947

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

percentage of average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Provision for loan losses

as a percentage of average loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.11

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Quarter Ending

June 30,

March 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

SELECTED RATIOS

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.79

%

1.76

%

1.64

%

1.73

%

1.80

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

16.69

%

15.67

%

15.85

%

15.91

%

17.42

%

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

15.15

%

14.52

%

14.92

%

14.77

%

15.68

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

11.81

%

12.09

%

11.02

%

11.72

%

11.50

%

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)

5.98

%

5.72

%

5.92

%

6.20

%

6.28

%

Effective Cost of Funds

1.77

%

1.75

%

2.06

%

2.31

%

2.31

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

4.21

%

3.97

%

3.86

%

3.89

%

3.97

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

45.6

%

46.2

%

39.0

%

43.7

%

43.2

%

End of period book value per common share

$

54.42

$

51.82

$

50.21

$

51.79

$

47.23

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain/loss on investments)

$

58.57

$

57.29

$

55.08

$

53.78

$

51.82

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)

1,087

1,087

1,085

1,078

1,079

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ending

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024

Tax

Tax

Average

Equivalent

Average

Equivalent

YIELD ANALYSIS

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

$

66,510

$

740

4.45

%

4.45

%

$

25,626

$

356

5.56

%

5.56

%

FRB Stock

459

7

6.00

%

6.00

%

435

6

6.00

%

6.00

%

Taxable securities

4,944

52

4.21

%

4.21

%

495

6

4.85

%

4.85

%

Tax Free securities

129,005

1,111

3.44

%

4.36

%

136,593

1,234

3.61

%

4.41

%

Loans

317,409

5,545

6.99

%

6.99

%

306,551

5,504

7.18

%

7.18

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

518,327

7,455

5.75

%

5.98

%

469,700

7,106

6.05

%

6.28

%

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

6,199

5,791

Other assets

11,683

7,436

Allowance for loan losses

(5,588

)

(5,227

)

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

12,294

8,000

Total Assets

$

530,621

$

477,700

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

$

216,131

$

1,165

2.16

%

2.16

%

190,542

$

1,522

3.20

%

3.20

%

Certificates and other time deposits

116,430

1,130

3.88

%

3.88

%

103,006

1,191

4.62

%

4.62

%

Other borrowings

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

332,561

2,295

2.76

%

2.76

%

293,548

2,713

3.70

%

3.70

%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

137,995

131,609

Other liabilities

3,154

3,069

Shareholders' Equity

56,911

49,474

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$

530,621

$

477,700

Net Interest Income and Spread

$

185,766

$

5,160

2.99

%

3.22

%

176,152

$

4,393

2.35

%

2.59

%

Net Interest Margin

3.98

%

4.21

%

3.74

%

3.97

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30

June 30

2025

%

2024

%

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

$

164,845

50.60

%

$

164,397

53.93

%

Real estate:

Commercial

109,089

33.48

%

96,074

31.52

%

Residential

13,100

4.02

%

16,263

5.34

%

Construction and development

38,427

11.79

%

27,722

9.09

%

Consumer

348

0.11

%

354

0.12

%

Total loans

$

325,809

100.00

%

304,810

100.00

%

June 30

June 30

2025

2024

REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

$

63,663

$

55,914

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

$

66,622

$

60,247

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

$

346,179

$

345,039

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.99

%

16.21

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

19.25

%

17.46

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

12.37

%

11.70

%

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

31

29

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

$

87.50

$

94.00

Low

$

86.50

$

86.75

Close

$

87.00

$

89.75

SOURCE: Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trinity-bank-reports-2025-2nd-quarter-net-income-up-10.2-to-2-374-00-1055331

