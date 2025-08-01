The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit: Guests of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit Visit Luoyang: Embracing the Dynamic Pulse of a Millennia-Old Ancient Capital

LUOYANG, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 23 to 27, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit was held in Zhengzhou, Henan Province. On July 26, over 100 guests embarked on a field visit to Luoyang, immersing themselves in the vitality and pulse of this millennium-old ancient capital.

As a pivotal cradle of Chinese civilization, an ancient capital of thirteen dynasties, one of the Eastern starting points of the Silk Road, and a central city along the Grand Canal of Sui and Tang Dynasties, Luoyang boasts over 5,000 years of civilization, nearly 4,000 years of urban history, and more than 1,500 years as a capital. Additionally, it serves as an important traditional industrial base prioritized by the People's Republic of China. During the first Five-Year Plan (1953-1957), seven of 156 key national projects were launched here. In the new era, Luoyang is forging deep integration into the Belt and Road Initiative, as China-Europe and China-Central Asia freight trains operate around the clock.

The Silk Road's ancient portal endures, while the radiance of the Tang Dynasty's heyday blooms anew.

Dingding Gate stands majestic, having witnessed the distant years when camel bells echoed along the Silk Road and greeted the flourishing glory of the Sui and Tang Dynasties. Stepping into the Site Museum of Dingding Gate, a magnificent reenactment of the "city entrance ceremony" instantly transported them through history. As performers bowed deeply, their Hanfu robes swirling, the guests marveled at the millennia-old elegance of the cross-handed salute, remarking they had never witnessed such graceful etiquette.

Moving to the dazzling "Wuhuang Shengyan (a Tang-style Cultural Restaurant)", guests embarked on a multisensory journey through the Tang Dynasty's golden age. Amid carved railings and jade-inlaid structures, they savored exquisite delicacies amid resounding music and dance, overwhelmed by the grandeur of Tang majesty. In joyous spirit, guests spontaneously joined performers onstage. Long after the feast, its melodies lingered as the guests remained in awe, exclaiming, "Stunning! Magnificent! Breathtaking!" They vowed to tell friends and family that they must come and experience it.

Dongfanghong composes new stories, while the Buddha's light of Longmen shines upon the world.

Entering the Dongfanghong Innovation Hub of YTO Group Corporation, guests felt the surging pulse of Luoyang's equipment manufacturing and industrial development. Interested foreign guests boarded the vehicles to experience the new tractors on display. The accessible advanced manufacturing deeply touched them. "Luoyang is not only beautiful, but also possesses the crafting might of modern farm machinery, which is truly remarkable!" Many foreign guests noted that China's generous support in professional technologies and equipment had boosted agricultural development in their countries, bolstering the foundations of sustainable growth and safeguarding precious food security. They expressed hope for deeper cooperation ahead.

At Longmen Grottoes, guests explored China's treasury of stone carving art. Foreign guests paused before the Giant Vairocana Buddha, remarking that Luoyang is an extraordinarily unique place, rich in culture and civilization. They expressed hope for linking their countries with China through tourism to foster deeper exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations.

Millennium-old Luoyang retains its timeless charm. Through this in-depth visit, guests of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Media and Think Tank Summit not only heard the echoes of history but also felt the city's powerful pulse of the times. They etched deeply in their hearts a "stunning, magnificent, and breathtaking" magical Luoyang, a city they would share far and wide across the world.

