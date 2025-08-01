Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025
WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
Frankfurt
31.07.25 | 08:12
1,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 07:34 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Azerion Group NV: Azerion Announces New Role for Co-Founder Atilla Aytekin


Amsterdam, 1 August 2025 - Azerion today announces that, after stepping aside from his responsibilities as co-CEO in March 2023, Atilla Aytekin, Co-Founder and current member of the Management Board, has decided to transition to the position of advisor to the Executive Committee and the strategy team.

Atilla Aytekin co-founded Azerion in 2014 and has played a central role in building the company into one of Europe's leading digital advertising and media platforms. His vision and leadership have been instrumental in Azerion's growth, global expansion, and successful listing on Euronext Amsterdam.

"On behalf of the entire company and the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Atilla for his remarkable contribution to Azerion over the past decade," said Wim de Pundert, Chair of the Supervisory Board. "His deep knowledge of the industry and entrepreneurial spirit will continue to benefit Azerion in his new advisory capacity."

Mr. Aytekin will remain closely involved with the business as a trusted strategic advisor, providing continuity and guidance as Azerion continues to execute its long-term growth strategy.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we have built at Azerion," said Atilla Aytekin. "This is the right moment for me to step up and support the company from a more strategic perspective. I have full confidence in the leadership team and the future of the company."

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in 21 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market A

Attachment

  • Atilla Aytekin Role Transition July 2025 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8f5a172f-629c-4bda-8d46-d642e6254aa9)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
