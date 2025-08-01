Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der KI-Energiekollaps: Uran auf kritischem Kurs - und Foremost Clean Energy entflammt den Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.08.2025 08:00 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trident Group Firmly Establishes Global Presence with the Opening of its Dubai Office to Service the Fast-Growing Demand for Home Textiles and Paper

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trident Group, India's leading business conglomerate and the world's largest manufacturer of terry towels, has announced the launch of its new office in Dubai. Located at THTL Trading LLC, 1202, Maze Tower, near the Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road, the office will serve as a central hub to expand the company's reach across the GCC, Africa, and CIS regions.

Luxurious Spring Summer Collection Floret by Trident Group.

Trident's Dubai office marks a key milestone in its international growth strategy. The new operations will focus on two of the company's core categories: luxury home textiles and high-quality paper, catering primarily to leading retailers and the growing hospitality sector in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group, said, "Dubai is not just a city; it is a strategic gateway to some of the fastest-growing markets in the world. With the launch of this office, we aim to deepen our relationships with customers across the region and respond more swiftly to evolving market needs. Our focus continues to be on making sustainable luxury more accessible to homes and businesses globally."

Over the years, Trident has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to some of the biggest names in global retail and premium hotel chains. Known for its quality, durability, and innovation, Trident's products are present in over 100 countries and are increasingly favoured by customers seeking luxury and everyday functionality in one.

About Trident Group:

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, an Indian business conglomerate and global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer. Trident's towels, yarns, bedsheets, and paper businesses have earned global recognition and are delighting millions of customers across India and the world. Trident is one of the largest players in home textiles in India. The organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship. The company operates in three major business segments: Textiles, Paper, and Chemicals, with its manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741854/Floret_by_Trident_Group.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741855/Trident_Group_Logo.jpg

Trident Group Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trident-group-firmly-establishes-global-presence-with-the-opening-of-its-dubai-office-to-service-the-fast-growing-demand-for-home-textiles-and-paper-302519418.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.