Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Pilot Mountain Porphyry Copper Results

Geochemical Results Confirm Significant Cu-Mo Footprint

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, is pleased to announce rock chip assay results and geological observations from the Company's ongoing porphyry copper exploration campaign at its 100% owned Pilot Mountain Project ("Pilot Mountain" or the "Project") located in Nevada, USA.

While the Company remains primarily focused on advancing tungsten exploration and development at its co-flagship projects, both are considered to hold significant porphyry copper (Cu) and molybdenum (Mo) potential, which will be further evaluated through targeted drilling at the appropriate stage.

Laboratory assay results from rock chip samples collected across the Porphyry South Zone ("Porphyry South") target area have been received and are being integrated with geological field observations from the Company's ongoing exploration. These combined findings are helping to refine drill targeting, with an initial drilling programme tentatively planned following the completion of all skarn-related tungsten-focused drilling.

TECHNICAL SUMMARY

Rock chip sampling from outcrop shows highly elevated copper and molybdenum concentrations across the circa 1.5 km 2 Porphyry South Zone, and delineates a sizeable area of >500 ppm Cu results (Figure 1).

A 1km long section of the 'Breccia Ridge Zone' has been geologically mapped and sampled, with 15 rock chip assays >1,000 ppm Cu and up to 20,500 ppm (2.05 %) Cu (Figure 1).

The Company has finalised plans to extend the existing three dimensional induced polarisation ("3D IP") geophysical survey to cover the entire Porphyry South area. This 3D IP survey will commence shortly and will be used to finalise drill targets for porphyry style Cu-Mo mineralisation.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"These new results provide a further layer of evidence that Pilot Mountain hosts a much larger mineral system than previously understood. While our main work continues to be centred on advancing the tungsten-copper-silver-zinc skarns, the results thus far from this porphyry- focused study increasingly point to a porphyry environment worth investigating further.

"The data not only expands the interpreted footprint of Porphyry South but also strengthens the case for a complex multi-metal system at depth. With clear indications of molybdenum and copper fertility, we see significant merit in testing these porphyry targets once the tungsten-focused drilling programme is completed."

ONGOING EXPLORATION AT THE PORPHRY SOUTH ZONE

Whilst tungsten focussed drilling is ongoing at Desert Scheelite and Garnet W-Cu-Ag-Zn skarns, the Company has remained committed to further exploration at Porphyry South.

Porphyry South comprises a 1.5km2 area of outcropping silicic and quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") alteration, stockwork quartz veins and gossanous breccias in metasediments intruded by quartz monzonite (Figures 1-3). Through geochemical fingerprinting by the Company, the magmatic system has already been confirmed as 'fertile' for porphyry Cu-Mo mineralisation.1

Following reconnaissance level sampling and geological mapping of Porphyry South by Dr Lawrence Carter in 2024 (as previously reported 1,2,3), the ongoing exploration includes detailed mapping of the quartz monzonite and associated porphyry dykes, copper shows, sulphides and quartz vein density.

An outcrop rock chip sampling campaign has also now been completed to determine the geochemical footprints of mineralisation and alteration across the Project, with a focus on Porphyry South. A total of 189 outcrop rock chip samples have been assayed by four acid-digest multi element ICP-MS and ICP-AES determination (Figure 1).

Significantly, the rock chip samples confirm elevated copper and molybdenite across the entirety of Porphyry South (Figure 1). Additionally, the rock chip assays highlights a circa 0.2 km2 area of >500 ppm Cu which partially overlaps a 0.2 km2 area of >250 ppm Mo. This area of interest has been named the "Breccia Ridge Zone", which includes a 1 km long ridge with various outcrops of gossanous and mineralised breccias (Figures 3). To confirm the composition of the mineralised breccia a sample was taken for petrographic study, with thin section mineralogical mapping using an Automated Material Identification and Classification System ("AMICS") confirming the copper minerals cuprite, malachite and tenorite (Figure 4).

A total of 15 rock chip samples taken variably along this ridge returned >1,000 ppm Cu, and up to 20,500 ppm (2.05%) Cu. The rock chip samples across Porphyry South also highlight two separate areas of approximately 0.02 km2 and 0.04 km2 which returned >500 ppm Cu.

Trace element geochemistry also shows the Porphyry South area to have elevated arsenic (>~50 ppm As), Selenium (>~2 ppm Se) and tellurium (>~0.1 ppm Te) which, agreeing with the outcropping alteration, places the surface exposures at Porphyry South within the "quartz-sericite-pyrite" or "phyllic" zone, which is typically interpreted to overlie and surround the core of a porphyry system where the highest copper grades are typically found.4,5

In addition, boulders of quartz monzonite containing quartz unidirectional solidification textures (USTs) have been found as float in a small creek bed (i.e. not from outcrop) in the Porphyry South area (see Figure 5). Whilst the boulders are not mineralised, the observed textures are useful porphyry exploration indicators, since they typically form in the upper or 'cupola zones' of magmatic systems, where mineralised porphyry systems typically develop.5,6

Following on from the rock chip sampling results, the Company has finalised plans to extend the existing three dimensional induced polarisation ("3D IP") geophysical survey to cover the entire Porphyry South area. This 3D IP survey will be used to finalise drill targets for porphyry style Cu-Mo mineralisation. A MSc student research project (at Camborne School of Mines, University of Exeter, UK) on the Porphyry South zone is also ongoing.

Figure 1. Map of the Pilot Mountain project showing magnetic intensity, skarn and Porphyry South Zone, together with key features and rock chip sample copper (Cu) concentrations.

Figure projection: UTM zone 11N NAD 83

Figure 2. Examples of gossanous stockwork quartz-sulphide veins and secondary copper shows in QSP altered and silicified metasediments in the Porphyry South area.

Figure 3. Example of gossanous breccia on the "Breccia Ridge Zone", which returned (sample LC-PM-28) 728 ppm Cu, 450 ppm Mo and 22.9% Fe.

Figure 4. Automated Material Identification and Classification System (AMICS) mineralogical maps of thin sections of gossanous breccia from the Breccia Ridge Zone. A duplicate of this sample (LC-01-08) retuned 4.5% Cu and 280 ppm Mo.

Figure 5. Quartz unidirectional solidification textures (USTs) in sericite altered quartz monzonite cut by subsequent quartz veins. Sample found as float in small creek bed, not from outcrop.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).The Directors of the Company take responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

