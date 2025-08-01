Orosur Mining Inc Announces Sale of Stake in Company

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), has been notified that Newmont Mining Corporation, who held a stake of approximately 9.4% in the Company, has sold this holding to several institutional long-term investors, at a price of C$0.19 per common share of Orosur. The sale of the stake is in keeping with Newmont's program of non-core divestments.

In its release of yesterday to the Toronto Stock Exchange, after market close, announcing the sale, Newmont also stated that "Newmont may, depending on price, market conditions or other conditions or factors it considers relevant from time to time, increase its beneficial ownership, control or direction over Common Shares or other securities of Orosur through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise".

Orosur Executive Chairman Louis Castro commented:

"Whilst we are sad to see Newmont go, we understand that the sale of the stake is part of Newmont's strategy of non-core disposals. Newmont has been a loyal and supportive partner to Orosur. We part on good terms and we welcome a number of strong and knowledgeable long-term investors as we push further into an exciting growth phase for the Company. Their investment is testament to the potential of the projects we are developing"

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca

Orosur Mining Inc

Louis Castro, Chairman,

Brad George, CEO

info@orosur.ca

Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker

Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker

Andy Thacker/James Pope

Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications

Tim Thompson

Mark Edwards

Fergus Mellon

orosur@flagstaffcomms.com

Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI; AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia, Argentina and Nigeria.

