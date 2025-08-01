Researchers in India have developed a cooling technology that uses calcium chloride for atmospheric water harvesting. The system reportedly improves PV module yields by up to 18%. Scientists from India's PSG College of Technology have developed a passive solar module cooling technology that utilizes a hygroscopic salt to harvest atmospheric water from the air. "The objective is to apply the water production technique from atmospheric air to cool the front side of the panel," researcher R. Jegathishkumar told pv magazine. "Most of the cooling systems were designed to provide rear-side cooling ...

