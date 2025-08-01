Australia is on track to surpass 2024 home battery installation records, with July data from SunWiz indicating that up to 220,000 units could be deployed in the first year of the federal Cheaper Home Batteries subsidy. From pv magazine Australia Australia is on track to surpass 2024 home battery installation records, with July data from Melbourne-based solar consultancy SunWiz indicating up to 220,000 systems could be installed in the first 12 months of the federal government's Cheaper Home Batteries subsidy. SunWiz said the potential trajectory is based on 19,000 registrations in the Cheaper ...

