Providing Pen Needles Especially Designed for Comfort at a Lower Cost

Trividia Health UK Limited, announced today that the TRUEplus 5-Bevel Pen Needles are now available in the United Kingdom. This new 5-bevel insulin pen needle line gives healthcare providers the ability to provide a variety of different needle gauges and sizes at a low cost to their patients with diabetes.

TRUEplus 5-Bevel Pen Needle

The TRUEplus 5-Bevel Pen Needles are designed for maximum comfort, delivering high quality, safety and ease-of-use and are available in multiple different needle sizes to meet the needs of people with diabetes (31 Gauge 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, and 32 Gauge 4mm). TRUEplus 5-Bevel pen needles feature a unique needle design to help improve comfort of painful insulin injections and increases patient acceptance.*

As of now Trividia's TRUEplus 5-bevel pen needles are the lowest priced 5-bevel pen needles to be offered on prescription. Currently many patients are prescribed older, less comfortable, 3-bevel product designs at the same price or higher than the TRUEplus 5-bevel pen needles.

"Providing accessibility to a range of products for patients to confidently manage their diabetes is a priority for us at Trividia Health. Having the TRUEplus 5-Bevel Pen Needles as registered products in the UK allows healthcare providers the option to provide patients with high-quality, low-cost pen needles to manage their diabetes," said Jonathan Chapman, President and CEO of Trividia Health.

The TRUEplus 5-Bevel Pen Needles are widely available throughout the United States and are sold under the TRUEplus brand name as well as the brand names of the nation's premier retail pharmacies. Expansion of availability into the UK market represents the first time TRUEplus 5-Bevel Pen Needles have been available outside of the United States.

About Trividia Health UK Limited

Trividia Health UK Limited is a subsidiary of Trividia Health, Inc. Trividia Health, Inc. is a global consumer health and wellness company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida U.S.A and a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced performance products for people with diabetes, including a broad portfolio of blood glucose monitoring supplies and technologies. With products sold under TRUE and store brand labels, the company is the partner and supplier of affordable, high-quality blood glucose monitoring and health and wellness solutions for the world's leading retail pharmacies, distributors and mail service providers. For more information, please visit: https://www.trividiahealth.co.uk/

*Reference on file.

