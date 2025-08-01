Jackery Inc.: Off the Grid, On the Beat: Jackery Powers Kendal Calling 2025 as Official Portable Power Station Partner

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery , a global leader in clean portable power solutions, is proud to announce its role as the exclusive portable power station sponsor of Kendal Calling 2025 , celebrating the festival's 20th anniversary from July 31 to August 3 in the heart of the Lake District.

This exciting collaboration brings together two brands with a shared passion for nature, community, and sustainability. As festival-goers return to the great outdoors in search of meaningful and eco-friendly experiences, Jackery's clean, silent, and reliable power stations and solar generators provide an ideal off-grid energy solution-powering good times from sunrise to encore.

"We're thrilled to have Jackery on board for Kendal this year. Their power stations and solar generators are helping us bring more solar energy to the site, reducing our overall carbon emissions," said Sam Feeley, the Marketing and Event Manager. "Our ambition is to make Kendal Calling one of the most sustainable shows of our size in the country, and we're grateful to have Jackery on board to help us with this shared mission."

Under the banner "Off the Grid, On the Beat - Power your good time with Jackery," the brand is bringing its energy-literally and figuratively-to the fields of Kendal Calling. Festival-goers can swing by the Jackery booth to experience just how powerful off-grid freedom can be. With hands-on demos of Jackery's latest power stations and solar generators-including the Explorer 2000 v2 and Explorer 1000 v2 -plus fun giveaways and summer vibes, it's the perfect pit stop between sets.

Jackery's presence goes far beyond the product showcase-it plays a vital operational role throughout the festival. By powering key areas such as the Main Arena Entrance, Desert Island Disco, and the Mycelium Network art installation, Jackery demonstrates the real-world potential of portable solar energy at scale. The collaboration illustrates how clean, reliable power can support a major live event while significantly reducing reliance on traditional fuel-based generators.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in Jackery's journey in the UK, deepening its connection with a passionate and eco-conscious community. By powering Kendal Calling, Jackery not only supports unforgettable outdoor experiences but also reinforces its commitment to pioneering cleaner, smarter energy solutions for a more sustainable future.

For the latest updates and exclusive perks, visit the Jackery booth at Kendal Calling, follow @JackeryUK on Instagram or TikTok, and subscribe to the Jackery UK online shop -stay powered up and ready for every adventure.

