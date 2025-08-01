Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3LWHE | ISIN: XS2779793061 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
01.08.25 | 09:13
100,29 
-0,58 % -0,58
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
STATKRAFT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STATKRAFT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
100,30100,8410:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 09:10 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statkraft AS: Statkraft to sell Enerfín's activities in Canada to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Montreal, Canada/Oslo, Norway) - Statkraft has signed an agreement to sell Enerfín Canada, its renewables portfolio in Canada, to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Ltd. The transaction includes the team, operating wind farms and a development portfolio.

"I am happy to announce that we have agreed to sell our renewables portfolio in Canada to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, who will be able to grow this business further. The deal confirms that Enerfín built a skilled team and attractive portfolio in Canada. We are looking forward to watching the business grow under new ownership," says Barbara Flesche, Executive Vice President at Statkraft.

Enerfín Canada is based in Montreal, Québec, with offices in Calgary, Alberta; Montreal and Saint-Ferdinand, Québec. The transaction includes the experienced staff, two operating wind farms totalling 236 MW installed capacity, and a 0.8 GW portfolio of six wind and solar projects under development.
Closing is expected before the end of 2025. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details about the transactions.

The final Enerfín portfolio sale
Statkraft acquired its Canadian renewables portfolio as part of the Enerfín transaction that was signed in November 2023 and completed in May 2024. The deal significantly strengthened Statkraft's position in Spain and Brazil, placing Statkraft among the top 10 wind power producers in both countries. The acquisition added a portfolio of 1.5 GW of wind and solar power projects in operation and under construction, as well as a pipeline of projects under development.

"I am pleased that we by signing this deal have successfully agreed to sell the last of the planned divestments of our Enerfín portfolio in countries outside Statkraft's core markets. We have worked on the sales processes since the completion of the Enerfín acquisition, and they have been delayed by increased global uncertainty," says Barbara Flesche.

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Head of Norway Media Relations, Andreas Olsen Tinglum, tel: +47 93 00 17 73, e-mail: andreas.tinglum@statkraft.com
VP External Communications Torbjørn Steen, tel: +47 911 66 888, e-mail: ts@statkraft.com


or www.statkraft.com

AboutStatkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 7,000 employees in more than 20 countries.




© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.