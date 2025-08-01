Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure LTD: Atlantica Announces the Acquisition of Statkraft's Renewable Energy Platform in Canada

August 1, 2025 - Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure announced today the acquisition of a Canadian renewable energy platform, which comprises 236 MW in operation and a 0.81 GW pipeline of renewable and storage projects.

The portfolio in operation includes a 51% stake in l'Érable, a 100 MW wind facility in Quebec, which has been in operation since 2013. The asset, with proven operational track record, has a PPA with an investment-grade utility. The acquisition also includes a 136 MW wind asset in Alberta, which began operations in December 2024 and has a PPA with an investment-grade corporate offtaker. The PPAs have an average remaining contract life of 15 years. The completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions precedent, including the Competition Act approval and other customary regulatory approvals and is expected before the end of 2025.

In addition, the platform brings approximately 0.81 GW of solar, wind, and energy storage projects under development, with sites across several provinces, strengthening Atlantica's position in Canada.

The integration of an experienced local team as part of the acquisition will complement Atlantica's existing Canadian operations and support the company's strategy to capture future growth opportunities across North America.

Santiago Seage, Atlantica's CEO, said "This acquisition marks a strategic milestone for Atlantica, significantly expanding its presence in a core market with attractive growth prospects through the addition of high-quality operational wind assets and a development pipeline".

Lazard acted as financial advisor to Atlantica.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Ltd. is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission, and water assets in North America, Europe, and South America).

