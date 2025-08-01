Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - DecisionRules.io, a leader in next-generation Business Rules Management Systems (BRMS), today announced a significant expansion of its US operations, including the hiring of local employees and a planned increase in its presence at major American industry events. This move is fueled by the rapid adoption of its AI-driven decision automation platform by US companies seeking to move beyond the limitations of legacy rules engines.

DecisionRules.io Deepens US Commitment with Local Team Expansion and Increased Industry Engagement

As a proven enterprise solution with an established foothold in the North American market, DecisionRules.io's next phase of growth focuses on building a robust, on-the-ground team to provide direct partnership and expert support to its clients.

"The response from the US market has been phenomenal. It has confirmed that businesses are not just ready for, but are actively seeking, a more intelligent and agile way to manage their core logic," said Petr Lev, Co-Founder and CTO of DecisionRules.io. "Expanding our local team is the natural next step. Hiring US-based experts is crucial for providing the hands-on, strategic partnership our clients value as they integrate AI into their decision-making processes." This success is underscored by the company's continuous recognition as a High Performer in 2024 and 2025 in the G2 Grid Report for Decision Management Platforms, cementing its position as a rising industry leader.

This powerful combination of accessibility and speed is paired with a core focus on explainable AI (XAI). In regulated industries, the ability to understand why a decision was made is paramount. The DecisionRules.io platform provides a transparent, human-readable audit trail, solving the "black box" problem that has plagued earlier AI systems.

"The traction we're seeing proves that companies are tired of trying to fly a modern jet with just a compass and the naked eye," added Lev. "Our platform is the advanced 'glass cockpit' for their business. The reason it's resonating so deeply is that it delivers both the intelligence of modern AI to navigate any conditions and the transparent instrumentation that business requires. Our growing investment in the US is a direct reflection of our commitment to helping even more American companies upgrade their controls."

