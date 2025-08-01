DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MSEU LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 285.8094 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 368111 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN LEI Code: 969500E6V09ZKCLMR398 Sequence No.: 397656 EQS News ID: 2178166 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

