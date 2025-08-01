House prices in the Netherlands have reached record highs, defying expectations that the post-pandemic surge would taper off amid steep interest rate hikes from 2022 to 2023 aimed at curbing inflation. Fears of demand falling off have proven unfounded, as the housing market continues to show resilience. Interest rates are gradually declining from their recent highs, while a strong economy and tight labour market have helped offset affordability concerns. Further, the Netherlands' resilient, borrower-friendly mortgage framework continues to provide a stable environment for existing homeowners. This KBRA report examines the latest trends in the Dutch housing market and serves as an update to our previous publication (see Dutch Housing Market: Increased Rates Leave Their Mark).

Key Takeaways

Falling interest rates, persistent demand with limited supply, and low unemployment have contributed to a renewed rise in Dutch house prices.

For the first time since 2013, the De Nederlandsche Bank's quarterly lending survey showed an equal balance of positive and negative sentiment. This marked a notable departure from the consistently negative outlook observed from late 2022 through year-end 2023.

Investor interest in the buy-to-let (BTL) market has started to cool due to new regulations aimed at protecting middle-income primary residence buyers.

Prime securitised portfolios have shown lower arrears, while BTL and nonconforming loan portfolios have also improved recently, although with more pronounced volatility in delinquencies. These performance trends have been supported by a strong labour market and persistently low unemployment.

Click here to view the report.

Recent Publications

Dutch Housing Market: Increased Rates Leave Their Mark

UK Mortgage and Housing Trends: June 2025 Update

UK RMBS: Growth of Specialist Lenders to Continue?

UK Mortgage and Housing Trends: May 2024 Update

Irish Mortgage and Housing Trends

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1010644

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250801765268/en/

Contacts:

Kali Sirugudi, Managing Director

+44 20 8148 1050

kali.sirugudi@kbra.com

Caleb Murthy, Senior Analyst

+1 646-731-1433

caleb.murthy@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director

+1 646-731-2369

arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com