An international research team has tested a floating PV system with a "soft-connected" configuration under offshore conditions, using six modular pontoons linked by elastic bar elements to simulate mooring lines and connection ropes. Researchers at Oslo Metropolitan University in Norway have used a numerical model to assess the hydrodynamic response of a floating PV system prototype with soft connections for offshore conditions. "Each array is composed of many standard floats, soft-connected using ropes to mitigate fatigue issues," researcher Jian Dai told pv magazine. "Several arrays are electrically ...

