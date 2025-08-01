Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAX9 | ISIN: CA2284622065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWN POINT ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 00:06 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crown Point Energy Inc.: Crown Point Announces Resignation of CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSX-V: CWV: Crown Point Energy Inc. ("Crown Point", the "Company" or "we") announces that Gabriel Obrador has resigned as the President, CEO and a director of the Company and its subsidiaries effective today to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors of Crown Point has commenced a search process to identify a qualified candidate to replace Mr. Obrador. In the interim, Marisa Tormakh, the VP, Finance and CFO of the Company and Hermann Steinbuch, the VP, Operations of Crown Point Energia S.A. (the Company's Argentine subsidiary), will fulfill the President and CEO's duties for the Company.

Gordon Kettleson, Crown Point's Chairman, said: "On behalf of our Board of Directors and staff, I would like to thank Gabriel for his dedicated service to Crown Point. I look forward to reporting back to shareholders when we have concluded our search for a new CEO."

For inquiries please contact:

Gordon Kettleson
Chairman
Phone: (604) 319-9599
Email: kettleson@telus.net
Crown Point Energy Inc.

About Crown Point
Crown Point is an international oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, incorporated in Canada, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and operating in Argentina. Crown Point's exploration and development activities are focused in four producing basins in Argentina, the Golfo San Jorge basin in the Province of Santa Cruz, the Austral basin in the province of Tierra del Fuego, and the Neuquén and Cuyo (or Cuyana) basins in the province of Mendoza.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.