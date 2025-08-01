Anzeige
WKN: A1J5TM | ISIN: NO0010657505 | Ticker-Symbol: BO4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.08.2025 08:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Borregaard ASA: New CEO reinforces Borregaard's commitment to specialisation and value growth

Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen assumed his position as Borregaard's new CEO on 1 August (see notice to Oslo Stock Exchange 23 May 2025).

"Borregaard is well positioned with six production units, three R&D centres, and thirteen sales offices in key markets across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. We will continue to build on this solid foundation and our highly skilled organisation to advance our strategy of specialisation and value growth. Borregaard will continue to build on a strong legacy of specialisation and value growth. With a deep understanding of our organisation, operations, and strategic priorities, I am confident in our collective ability to continue driving sustainable growth and delivering long-term value for Borregaard and its stakeholders," says CEO Tom Erik Foss-Jacobsen.

Changes in Borregaard's Group Executive Management:

Knut-Harald Bakke has been appointed Executive Vice President of the BioSolutions business area. (See notice to Oslo Stock Exchange 13 June 2025). Bakke previously served as Director of Investor Relations and earlier held the position of Energy Director at Borregaard.

Kari Strande has been appointed Senior Vice President, Human Resources with responsibility for people and organisational development. Strande previously served as Head of the HR Department.

Dag Arthur Aasbø will continue as part of the Group Executive Management as Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Sustainability. He will continue in his role within public affairs and will also assume overall responsibility for sustainability.

Ole Gunnar Jakobsen will continue as part of the Group Executive Management as Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Technology with overall global responsibility for manufacturing and technology across Borregaard's production units. Jakobsen previously served as Plant Director for the biorefinery in Sarpsborg.

For more information about the Group Executive Management Team effective from 1 August, please see https://www.borregaard.com/company/organisation/the-group-executive-management.

Contact:
Per Bjarne Lyngstad, CFO, +47 952 44 515

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


