In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The China Mono Premium - OPIS' assessment for mono-grade polysilicon used in N-type ingot production - increased by 8. 70% week-on-week to CNY 43. 750/kg, or CNY 0. 092 ($0. 013)/W, according to OPIS Solar Weekly Report released on July 29. Polysilicon prices in China rose for the fourth consecutive week, driven largely by government directives to address below-cost pricing. According to market sources, bundled transaction prices for N-type and P-type polysilicon ...

