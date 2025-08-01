Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.08.2025 10:36 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BLUETTI Apex 300 Launches in Retail After Raising $5.4M, Leading 2025's Crowdfunding Charts

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUETTI, a global leader in clean energy solutions, today announced the retail availability of its flagship Apex 300 Portable Power Station. Following its highest-funded Indiegogo campaign of 2025, raising over $5.4 million from 2,564 backers by July 20-the Apex 300 is now available for a broader audience, bringing industry-leading innovation to homes and outdoor adventures.

BLUETTI Apex 300 Indiegogo Campaign Performance

Since its debut, the Apex 300 has earned widespread acclaim and received several prestigious industry honors-including the 2025 Sustainability Awards from the Business Intelligence Group, the Home of the Future Award from Popular Science, and the Picks Award at CES 2025 from Residential Systems. These accolades highlight its innovation and focus on real-world energy needs.

The Apex 300 is a high-performance standalone power station with a 2,764.8Wh capacity and 3,840W output, making it ideal for emergency home backup, RVs, and off-grid cabins. It also supports an expandable ecosystem, enabling fully automated whole-home backup.

Key Innovations:

  • Ultra-low 20W AC idle draw for extended standby operation-perfect for fridges, medical devices, and other essentials
  • Next-gen automotive-grade LiFePO4 battery, designed for up to 17 years of daily use

Apex 300 Hits Retail Shelves August 1

Starting August 1, the Apex 300 will be available through the BLUETTI Official Store and Amazon, starting at €1,799. Customers who order during the launch period can enjoy an additional 8% discount with a special promotional offer.

About BLUETTI

As a pioneer in clean energy technology, BLUETTI is committed to delivering reliable and innovative portable power solutions for home backup and outdoor living. Trusted by over 3.5 million users across more than 110 countries and regions, BLUETTI continues to advance energy independence with a focus on long-term sustainability and responsible innovation. Through initiatives like LAAF (Light An African Family), the company supports broader access to clean, reliable energy in underserved regions-underscoring its ongoing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741829/BLUETTI_Apex_300_Indiegogo_Campaign_Performance.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluetti-apex-300-launches-in-retail-after-raising-5-4m-leading-2025s-crowdfunding-charts-302518882.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.