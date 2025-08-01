San'an Optoelectronics and Inari Amertron Berhad today announced they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Lumileds Holding B.V. and its European and Asian subsidiaries ("Lumileds International").

"This transaction is the next step of our ongoing transformation. As the LED industry evolves and continues to mature, I am confident that Lumileds International will continue to be successful and accelerate its growth under the new ownership," said Steve Barlow, CEO of Lumileds International. The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Lumileds International

Lumileds International is a global leader in LED technology, innovation, and solutions for the automotive, display, illumination, mobile, and other markets where light sources are essential. Our approximately 3,300 employees operate in over 15 countries to partner with our customers to deliver solutions for lighting, safety, and well-being.

About San'an Optoelectronics

San'an Optoelectronics, is a renowned high end light-emitting diode ("LED") chip manufacturer in China. It is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (600703.SH) with annual revenue of RMB16.1 billion (approximately USD2.2 billion) for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 and a market capitalization of approximately RMB60 billion (or about USD8.4 billion) as at the date of this announcement.

About Inari Amertron Berhad

Inari Amertron Berhad is a renowned technology company in Malaysia, providing Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test ("OSAT") services to the semiconductor industry. Inari is listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange (0166.KLSE) with annual revenue of RM1.5 billion (approximately USD350 million) for the financial year ended 30 June 2024 and a market capitalization of approximately RM7.8 billion (or about USD1.8 billion) as at the date of this announcement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250801114360/en/

Contacts:

Willem Sillevis-Smitt

Lumileds Holding B.V.

(408) 204-9258