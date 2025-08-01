Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
WKN: 885287 | ISIN: GB0001738615 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
01.08.2025 11:12 Uhr
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Total Voting Rights

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

1 August 2025

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Voting Rights and Capital (FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, provision 5.6.1)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2025, the Company's issued share capital consisted of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share (excluding Treasury shares) holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue was 26,580,263, of which 9,506,168 shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number voting rights in the Company was 17,074,095 as at 31 July 2025.

The above figure (17,074,095) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


