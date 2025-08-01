DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (CBDG LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Aug-2025 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.2366 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 65100 CODE: CBDG LN ISIN: LU2977997209 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2977997209 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CBDG LN LEI Code: 2138006XR9SVGI223982 Sequence No.: 397746 EQS News ID: 2178404 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2178404&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2025 04:40 ET (08:40 GMT)