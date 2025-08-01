Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Artipedia, a new global video streaming platform dedicated to culture, art, and history, has officially launched, offering curated content from creators, historians, institutions, and educators across the world.

The platform is designed to support the preservation and presentation of cultural knowledge in digital form. By aggregating a diverse library of video content - including documentaries, interviews, archival footage, and original series - Artipedia seeks to become a leading destination for cultural storytelling and exploration.

"Artipedia represents a step forward in how global audiences can access, contribute to, and engage with cultural heritage," said Asif Kamal, Founder of Artfi Ecosystem and the visionary behind the platform. "The platform has been built to bridge education, digital access, and global creativity in one space."

A Home for Global Cultural Narratives

Artipedia aims to serve as a digital archive and learning space by encouraging institutions and individuals to share their cultural narratives. Topics include visual art, history, folklore, architecture, traditions, and more - across geographies and timelines. Early partnerships with museums, curators, and educators are already underway, laying the foundation for a broad and inclusive library of content.

Designed for Inclusive Participation

The platform's launch phase includes tools for content submission, curator onboarding, and institutional collaboration. Artipedia intends to support independent creators and cultural organizations alike, offering a neutral platform to distribute informative, high-quality cultural media to a global audience.

About Artipedia

Artipedia is a global video platform dedicated to the documentation and discovery of art, history, and cultural heritage. As a vertical of the Artfi Ecosystem, Artipedia is committed to making cultural knowledge accessible through digital storytelling and institutional partnerships.

