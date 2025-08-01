Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust (PMGR) has delivered strong H125 results, with total asset returns of 13.4%, significantly outperforming the S&P Global Clean Energy Index return of 5.8%. This marks a notable turnaround from the -14.0% asset return in 2024, with the trust benefiting from improved renewable energy sentiment and a more stable interest rate environment. Despite this encouraging performance, in light of the maturity of the zero dividend preference shares (ZDPs) in November 2025, the board remains committed to exploring wind-up options.

