Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
01.08.2025
Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: Total Voting Rights

Announcement of voting rights in conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R.

The issued share capital of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited ('the Company') comprises 219,479,323ordinary shares of no par value, each with voting rights.

Accordingly, the above figure of 219,479,323 represents the Company's total voting rights, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

1 August 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
