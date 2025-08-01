Anzeige
01.08.2025 12:00 Uhr
Thailand Board of Investment (BOI): BOI Highlights Thailand's Competitive Edge as U.S.-Thailand Trade Deal Takes Effect

BANGKOK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the issuance by U.S. President Donald Trump of an executive order that adjusted tariffs on Thailand and other countries, Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Board of Investment (BOI), emphasized Thailand's continued strength as a regional investment hub and said the 19% tariff on Thai imports helps to reaffirm the country's competitiveness and readiness to welcome global investors amid rapidly evolving global economic dynamics.

Following the issuance by U.S. President Donald Trump of an executive order that adjusted tariffs on Thailand, Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Board of Investment (BOI), emphasized Thailand's continued strength as a regional investment hub and said the deal that resulted in a 19% tariff, lowered from 36%, on Thai imports helps reaffirm the country's competitiveness and readiness to welcome global investors.

"The lowering of the U.S. tariff on imports from Thailand to 19%, from 36%, is very good news for Thailand," Mr. Narit said today. "This rate, combined with Thailand's previously outlined strengths and pro-business policies, reinforces our already strong competitiveness in the ASEAN region. Our commitment to facilitate quality investments and welcome investors from around the world remains unchanged."

Thailand's strong investment momentum and investors' confidence continue to be reflected in record numbers. In the first half of 2025, applications for investment promotion filed with the BOI increased by 139% year-on-year, reaching an unprecedented 1.06 trillion baht (ca. USD 32.5 billion). Notably, foreign direct investment (FDI) applications accounted for 70% of the total value.

Thailand's pro-business policies, robust industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, and world-class infrastructure, combined with targeted incentives and its strategic location at the heart of Southeast Asia, continue to strengthen the country's appeal to global investors.

"The revised U.S. tariff rate reflects the recognition of Thailand's strengths as a reliable and high-quality partner in the global supply chain," said Mr. Narit. "With our trade deal in place, Thailand is well positioned to attract new investment, create jobs, and deepen economic cooperation with international partners. We are committed to ensuring that investors benefit from Thailand's strategic advantages and supportive investment environment, so that we can move forward together towards long-term, sustainable growth."

For more information, please contact:
Thailand Board of Investment
Tel. +66 (0) 2553 8111
Website: www.boi.go.th
YouTube: Think Asia, Invest Thailand

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742522/BOI_SG__3.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/boi-highlights-thailands-competitive-edge-as-us-thailand-trade-deal-takes-effect-302519537.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
