In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that reduced atmospheric haze helped solar irradiance surge to around 40% above the July average in Northeast China. Asia in July delivered a mixed bag for solar producers, with extremes at both ends of the irradiance spectrum. The northeast of China once again recorded unusually high solar irradiance, boosted by clearer-than-usual skies, while the tropics transitioned into an active weather phase that limited solar potential across Southeast Asia and the northern Philippines. Meanwhile, suppressed weather activity in parts ...

