Ingredion Incorporated Delivers Solid Second Quarter Results and Improves Full-Year Outlook

Improving guidance for full-year reported EPS to be in the range of $11.25 to $11.75 and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $11.10 to $11.60



WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry, today reported its 2025 second quarter results.

"Ingredion delivered another solid quarter, underscoring the strength and resilience of our diversified business model," stated Jim Zallie, president and CEO of Ingredion. "Our Texture & Healthful Solutions segment delivered 2% net sales and 29% operating income growth. These results were driven by sales volume growth, especially for clean label solutions, and operating excellence as better demand forecasting and procurement efforts contributed to the segment's performance."

"In Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM, our results were impacted by the Argentina joint venture lapping a strong quarter last year. Apart from the joint venture results, this segment delivered a resilient second quarter performance while it continues to manage customer and product demand toward a more favorable mix."

"In the F&II-U.S./Canada segment, our results were negatively impacted by a mechanical fire that briefly shut down our Chicago plant. We anticipate offsetting some of the impact throughout the second half."

"Our priorities for the year remain focused on strengthening customer relationships, growing through innovation and delivering value from operational excellence. We are guided by our aspiration to be the go-to provider for Texture & Healthful Solutions that make healthy taste better and are committed to delivering long-term shareholder value."

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

2Q24 2Q25

Reported Diluted EPS $2.22 $2.99 Impairment charges 0.33 (0.02) Restructuring and resegmentation costs 0.03 0.03 Net gain on sale of business 0.01 - Tax items and other matters 0.28 (0.13) Adjusted Diluted EPS** $2.87 $2.87

Estimated factors affecting changes in Reported and Adjusted EPS

2Q25 Total items affecting adjusted diluted EPS** - Total operating items 0.04 Margin 0.22 Volume (0.16) Foreign exchange 0.01 Other income (0.03) Total non-operating items (0.04) Financing costs (0.02) Tax rate (0.07) Shares outstanding 0.05

** Totals may not sum or recalculate due to rounding

Other Financial Items

At June 30, 2025, total debt was $1.8 billion, and cash, including short-term investments, was $868 million, versus $1.8 billion and $1.0 billion at December 31, 2024.

In the second quarter, net financing costs were $12 million, compared to $10 million for the year-ago second quarter, driven by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, partially offset by lower net interest expense.

Reported and adjusted effective tax rates for the quarter were 23.6% and 27.2%, compared to 34.8% and 25.4% for the year-ago period. The decrease in the reported effective tax rate was primarily driven by the change in value of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and the impairment of an equity method investment during the second quarter of 2024.

Net capital expenditures were $193 million through June 30, 2025.





Business Review

Total Ingredion

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume S. Korea Volume* Price Mix 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 1,878 (3) (15) - (27) 1,833 (2%) (2%) Year-to-Date 3,760 (43) 28 (24) (75) 3,646 (3%) (2%)

* Represents loss of volume due to the sale of our South Korea business.



Reported Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business Drivers Restructuring /Impairment Other 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 240 1 2 18 10 271 13% 13% Year-to-Date 453 (4) 64 14 20 547 21% 22%

Adjusted Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business Drivers 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 270 1 2 273 1% 1% Year-to-Date 486 (4) 64 546 12% 13%

Net Sales

Second quarter net sales decreased 2%. The decrease was driven by price mix, primarily from lower raw material costs, and lower volume from each of the F&II segments, partially offset by T&HS volume increases.





Operating Income

Second quarter reported and adjusted operating income were $271 million and $273 million. The difference in reported versus adjusted operating income was primarily attributable to decommissioning costs at previously announced facility closures, partially offset by an insurance recovery. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, reported operating income was up 13% and adjusted operating income was up 1% from a year ago.





Texture & Healthful Solutions

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume Price Mix 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 588 15 20 (24) 599 2% (1%) Year-to-Date 1,185 12 60 (56) 1,201 1% -%

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business Drivers 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 86 3 22 111 29% 26% Year-to-Date 160 3 47 210 31% 29%

Second quarter operating income for Texture & Healthful Solutions was $111 million, an increase of $25 million from a year ago, driven by lower raw material and input costs, as well as increased volumes, partially offset by unfavorable price mix. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was up 26%.





Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume Price Mix 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 630 (16) (26) 8 596 (5%) (3%) Year-to-Date 1,246 (44) (36) 3 1,169 (6%) (3%)

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business Drivers Argentina JV 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 130 (2) 9 (10) 127 (2%) (1%) Year-to-Date 231 (5) 19 9 254 10% 12%

Second quarter operating income for Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM was $127 million, a decrease of $3 million from a year ago. The quarter's results were negatively impacted by the floating exchange rate for the Argentine peso and the corresponding impact on the Argentina joint venture results. Apart from the joint venture's results, segment operating income increased due to favorable raw material costs that were partially offset by lower volumes. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, segment operating income was down 1%.





Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume Price Mix 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 555 (2) (20) (10) 523 (6%) (5%) Year-to-Date 1,096 (8) (20) (25) 1,043 (5%) (4%)

Segment Operating Income

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business Drivers 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter 105 (1) (18) 86 (18%) (17%) Year-to-Date 192 (3) (11) 178 (7%) (6%)

Second quarter operating income for Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./Canada was $86 million, a decrease of $19 million from a year ago. The decrease resulted primarily from downtime associated with a mechanical fire and reduced industrial demand, though these impacts were partially mitigated by lower raw material costs.





All Other**

Net Sales

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Volume S. Korea Volume* Price Mix 2025 Change Change

excl. FX Second Quarter 105 - 11 - (1) 115 10% 10% Year-to-Date 233 (3) 24 (24) 3 233 -% 1%

* Represents loss of volume due to the sale of our South Korea business.



Segment Operating Loss

$ in millions 2024 FX Impact Business Drivers 2025 Change Change excl. FX Second Quarter (10) 1 8 (1) NM NM Year-to-Date (14) 1 12 (1) NM NM

Second quarter operating loss for All Other improved $9 million from the prior year, primarily driven by increased sales in the plant-based protein business.





** All Other consists of the businesses of multiple operating segments that are not individually or collectively classified as reportable segments. Net sales from All Other are generated primarily by sweetener and starch sales by our Pakistan business, sales of stevia and other ingredients from our PureCircle and Sugar Reduction businesses, and pea protein ingredients from our Protein Fortification business.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

In the second quarter, the Company paid $52 million in dividends to shareholders and on May 22, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share that was paid on July 22, 2025. Year to date, the Company has repurchased $55 million of shares of common stock.

Updated Third Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Outlook

The Company expects its full-year 2025 reported EPS to be in the range of $11.25 to $11.75 and adjusted EPS to be in the range of $11.10 to $11.60.

This guidance reflects tariff levels in effect as of the end of July 2025. In addition, this guidance excludes any acquisition-related integration and restructuring costs, as well as any potential impairment costs.

The Company now expects full-year 2025 net sales to be flat, reflecting volume growth in T&HS, offset by lower price mix on pass through of lower raw material costs and expected foreign exchange impacts.

Reported and adjusted operating income are both expected to be up mid-single-digits for full-year 2025.

The 2025 full-year outlook further assumes the following: Texture & Healthful Solutions operating income is now expected to be up low double-digits, driven by sales volume growth; Food & Industrial Ingredients-LATAM operating income is now expected to be up low single-digits; Food & Industrial Ingredients-U.S./CAN operating income is expected to be down low single-digits; and All Other operating income is still anticipated to approach breakeven profitability.

Corporate costs for full-year 2025 are expected to be up high single-digits, driven by IT investments and project related costs to advance our digital infrastructure.

For full-year 2025, the Company expects both a reported and adjusted effective tax rate of 26.0% to 27.5%.

Cash from operations for full-year 2025 is expected to be in the range of $825 million to $950 million, which includes a return to investing in working capital balances. Capital expenditures for the full year are expected to be approximately $400 to $425 million.

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects net sales to be flat to up low single-digits compared to the same quarter last year, with operating income expected to be flat to down low single-digits.

About the Company

Ingredion Incorporatedfor more information and the latest Company news.

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(dollars and shares in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Change Six Months Ended

June 30, Change 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % Net sales $ 1,833 $ 1,878 (2%) $ 3,646 $ 3,760 (3%) Cost of sales 1,356 1,432 2,703 2,897 Gross profit 477 446 7% 943 863 9% Operating expenses 208 191 9% 401 380 6% Other operating (income) expense, net (5 ) (8 ) (15 ) 4 Restructuring/impairment charges 3 23 10 26 Operating income 271 240 13% 547 453 21% Financing costs 12 10 21 29 Net gain on sale of business - - - (82 ) Income before income taxes 259 230 13% 526 506 4% Provision for income taxes 61 80 129 138 Net income 198 150 32% 397 368 8% Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 2 2 4 4 Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 196 $ 148 32% $ 393 $ 364 8% Earnings per common share attributable to Ingredion common shareholders: Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 64.5 65.7 64.5 65.7 Diluted 65.6 66.8 65.6 66.7 Earnings per common share of Ingredion: Basic $ 3.04 $ 2.25 35% $ 6.09 $ 5.54 10% Diluted $ 2.99 $ 2.22 35% $ 5.99 $ 5.46 10%

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2025 December 31,

(Unaudited) 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 861 $ 997 Short-term investments 7 11 Accounts receivable, net 1,359 1,093 Inventories 1,223 1,187 Prepaid expenses and assets held for sale 67 67 Total current assets 3,517 3,355 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,361 2,264 Intangible assets, net 1,280 1,264 Other non-current assets 623 561 Total assets $ 7,781 $ 7,444 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 46 $ 44 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and liabilities held for sale 1,218 1,237 Total current liabilities 1,264 1,281 Long-term debt 1,741 1,787 Other non-current liabilities 500 486 Total liabilities 3,505 3,554 Share-based payments subject to redemption 51 60 Redeemable non-controlling interests 7 7 Ingredion stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - authorized 25.0 shares - $0.01 par value, none issued - - Common stock - authorized 200.0 shares - $0.01 par value, 77.8 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,160 1,152 Less: Treasury stock (common stock: 13.5 and 13.3 shares at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) at cost (1,391 ) (1,355 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (953 ) (1,086 ) Retained earnings 5,380 5,092 Total Ingredion stockholders' equity 4,197 3,804 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 21 19 Total stockholders' equity 4,218 3,823 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,781 $ 7,444

Ingredion Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash from operating activities Net income $ 397 $ 368 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 108 107 Mechanical stores expense 32 29 Net gain on sale of business - (82 ) Impairment charges 6 18 Margin accounts (9 ) (13 ) Changes in other trade working capital (241 ) 65 Other (31 ) 29 Cash provided by operating activities 262 521 Cash from investing activities Capital expenditures and mechanical stores purchases, net (193 ) (120 ) Proceeds from sale of business - 247 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (19 ) (4 ) Other (3 ) 2 Cash (used for) provided by investing activities (215 ) 125 Cash from financing activities Payments on borrowings, net (46 ) - Commercial paper borrowings, net - (327 ) Consideration received from sale of business 12 - Repurchases of common stock, net (55 ) (66 ) Common stock activity for share-based compensation, net (9 ) 11 Purchases of non-controlling interests - (40 ) Dividends paid, including to non-controlling interests (106 ) (104 ) Cash used for financing activities (204 ) (526 ) Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 21 (16 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (136 ) 104 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 997 401 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 861 $ 505

Ingredion Incorporated

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except for percentages) I. Segment Information of Net Sales and Operating Income Three Months Ended

June 30,

Change % Change

Excl. FX % Six Months Ended

June 30,

Change % Change

Excl. FX % 2025 2024 2025

2024 Net Sales: Texture & Healthful Solutions (i) $ 599 $ 588 2% (1%) $ 1,201 $ 1,185 1% -% Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM (ii) 596 630 (5%) (3%) 1,169 1,246 (6%) (3%) Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada (iii) 523 555 (6%) (5%) 1,043 1,096 (5%) (4%) All Other (iv) 115 105 10% 10% 233 233 -% 1% Total Net Sales $ 1,833 $ 1,878 (2%) (2%) $ 3,646 $ 3,760 (3%) (2%) Operating Income (Loss): Texture & Healthful Solutions $ 111 $ 86 29% 26% $ 210 $ 160 31% 29% Food & Industrial Ingredients - LATAM 127 130 (2%) (1%) 254 231 10% 12% Food & Industrial Ingredients - U.S./Canada 86 105 (18%) (17%) 178 192 (7%) (6%) All Other (1 ) (10 ) NM NM (1 ) (14 ) NM NM Corporate (50 ) (41 ) (22%) (22%) (95 ) (83 ) (14%) (14%) Adjusted Operating Income 273 270 1% 1% 546 486 12% 13% Restructuring and resegmentation costs (3 ) (3 ) (4 ) (6 ) Impairment charges - (18 ) (6 ) (18 ) Other matters 1 (9 ) 11 (9 ) Total Operating Income $ 271 $ 240 13% 13% $ 547 $ 453 21% 22%



Notes

(i) Net of intersegment sales of $9 million and $16 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $18 million and $31 million for year-to-date 2025 and 2024. (ii) Net of intersegment sales of $14 million and $10 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $27 million and $20 million for year-to-date 2025 and 2024. (iii) Net of intersegment sales of $27 million and $25 million for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $60 million and $51 million for year-to-date 2025 and 2024. (iv) Net of intersegment sales of $4 million for both the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, and $7 million for both year-to-date 2025 and 2024.

II. Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), non-GAAP historical financial measures are used, which exclude certain GAAP items such as restructuring and resegmentation costs, net gain on sale of business, impairment charges, Mexico tax item, and other specified items. The term "adjusted" is generally used when referring to these non-GAAP financial measures.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company's operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. Expected financial measures may not reflect certain future charges, costs and/or gains that are inherently difficult to predict and estimate due to their unknown timing, effect and/or significance. Non-GAAP adjustments are generally made to adjusted financial measures, which increases management's confidence in its ability to forecast adjusted financial measures than in its ability to forecast GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures, including non-GAAP expected measures, should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the Company's non-GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 196 $ 2.99 $ 393 $ 5.99 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 2 0.03 3 0.05 Impairment charges (iii) (1 ) (0.02 ) 4 0.06 Other matters (iv) (1 ) (0.02 ) (8 ) (0.12 ) Tax item - Mexico (v) (6 ) (0.08 ) (7 ) (0.11 ) Other tax matters (vi) (2 ) (0.03 ) (2 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 188 $ 2.87 $ 383 $ 5.84

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 148 $ 2.22 $ 364 $ 5.46 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 2 0.03 4 0.06 Net gain on sale of business (ii) 1 0.01 (72 ) (1.08 ) Impairment charges (iii) 22 0.33 22 0.33 Other matters (iv) 7 0.10 7 0.10 Tax item - Mexico (v) 10 0.15 4 0.06 Other tax matters (vi) 2 0.03 2 0.03 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 192 $ 2.87 $ 331 $ 4.96

Net income and EPS may not sum or recalculate due to rounding.

Notes



(i) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, we recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $3 million and $4 million, primarily related to decommissioning costs for previously announced plant closures. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded pre-tax resegmentation charges of $3 million and $6 million, primarily related to the resegmentation of the business effective January 1, 2024. (ii) During the six months ended June 30, 2024, there was a pre-tax gain of $82 million on the sale of the business in South Korea. (iii) During the six months ended June 30, 2025, we recorded $6 million of pre-tax impairment charges on our equity investments and during the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, we recorded a pre-tax impairment charge of $18 million related to an other-than-temporary charge on our equity method investment. During the three months ended June 30, 2025, we recorded a tax benefit for the impairment charge recorded to our equity method investment in 2024. (iv) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, there were pre-tax benefits of $1 million and $11 million, primarily related to insurance recoveries and a favorable judgement related to certain indirect taxes in Brazil. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, there was a pre-tax charge of $9 million for tornado damage incurred at a U.S. warehouse. (v) We recorded tax provisions of $6 million and $7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and tax benefits of $10 million and $4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar and its impact on the remeasurement of the Mexico financial statements during the period. (vi) During the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, we recognized U.S. State and deferred tax remeasurement, recapture of prior year U.S. tax benefits, and tax impacts of the above non-GAAP adjustments. These were partially offset by a benefit from our ability to realize future tax losses in Canada and interest on previously recognized tax benefits for certain Brazilian local incentives that were previously taxable.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, pre-tax) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 2024

2025 2024

Operating income $ 271 $ 240 $ 547 $ 453 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3 3 4 6 Impairment charges (iii) - 18 6 18 Other matters (iv) (1 ) 9 (11 ) 9 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 273 $ 270 $ 546 $ 486

For notes (i) through (iv), see notes (i) through (iv) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate to Non-GAAP Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except for percentages) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 259 $ 61 23.6% $ 526 $ 129 24.5% Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3 1 4 1 Impairment charges (iii) - 1 6 2 Other matters (iv) (1 ) - (11 ) (3 ) Tax item - Mexico (v) - 6 - 7 Other tax matters (vi) - 2 - 2 Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 261 $ 71 27.2% $ 525 $ 138 26.3%

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) Income before Income Taxes (a) Provision for Income Taxes (b) Effective Income

Tax Rate (b/a) As Reported $ 230 $ 80 34.8% $ 506 $ 138 27.3% Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 3 1 6 2 Net gain on sale of business (ii) - (1 ) (82 ) (10 ) Impairment charges (iii) 18 (4 ) 18 (4 ) Other matters (iv) 9 2 9 2 Tax item - Mexico (v) - (10 ) - (4 ) Other tax matters (vi) - (2 ) - (2 ) Adjusted Non-GAAP $ 260 $ 66 25.4% $ 457 $ 122 26.7%

For notes (i) through (vi), see notes (i) through (vi) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share ("GAAP EPS")

to Expected Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

(Unaudited) Expected EPS Range

for Full-Year2025 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP EPS $ 11.25 $ 11.75 Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) 0.05 0.05 Impairment charges (iii) 0.06 0.06 Other matters (iv) (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Tax item - Mexico (v) (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Other tax matters (vi) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted EPS $ 11.10 $ 11.60

For notes (i) through (vi), see notes (i) through (vi) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.

Ingredion Incorporated

Reconciliation of Expected GAAP Effective Income Tax Rate ("GAAP ETR")

to Expected Adjusted Effective Income Tax Rate ("Adjusted ETR")

(Unaudited) Expected Effective Income

Tax Rate Range

for Full-Year2025 Low End of

Guidance High End of

Guidance GAAP ETR 25.1% 26.6% Adjustments: Restructuring and resegmentation costs (i) -% -% Impairment charges (iii) -% -% Other matters (iv) -% -% Tax item - Mexico (v) 0.7% 0.7% Other tax matters (vi) 0.2% 0.2% Adjusted ETR 26.0% 27.5%

For notes (i) through (vi), see notes (i) through (vi) included in the Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS.