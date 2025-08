Dogecoin remains a high-risk, speculative asset with potential upside in 2025. Buying DOGE is easy via major crypto exchanges. Dogecoin was introduced in December?2013 as the first meme-coin and remains a cultural phenomenon backed by a passionate community and Elon Musk's frequent public mentions. Trading around $0.22 in mid-2025 and showing a modest recovery over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...