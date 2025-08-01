Anzeige
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
01.08.2025
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

For immediate release

1 August 2025

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20

Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8

In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 31 July 2025, it had portfolio investment in A Non-Voting Ordinary Shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which do not itself have a stated investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3709 8732


