Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - Thorum, a U.S.-based heritage jewelry company, announces the launch of its signature collection of men's wedding bands, introducing handcrafted designs made from rare and reclaimed materials such as meteorite, fossilized dinosaur bone, whiskey barrel oak, WWII rifle stock, and ironwood timber.

Thorum Launches Signature Line of Men's Wedding Bands Featuring Meteorite, Dinosaur Bone, and Reclaimed American Materials

The announcement marks a significant expansion of Thorum's offerings, aimed at modern grooms and collectors seeking unique, story-rich wedding jewelry. Founded in 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee, Thorum has earned a reputation for crafting one-of-a-kind pieces that prioritize durability, originality, and American craftsmanship.

At the core of its mission is a simple belief: A ring should be more than metal. It should be a story.

American-Made. Family-Owned. Uncompromisingly Unique.

Each piece in Thorum's catalog is designed, polished, and assembled in the United States by a tight-knit, family-oriented team. This commitment to craftsmanship and quality is reflected in the company's growing popularity among modern grooms seeking authenticity and originality.

All orders ship within one business day and come backed by a lifetime guarantee - a promise rooted in over a decade of customer trust and craftsmanship. Whether it's a ring crafted from 4-billion-year-old celestial rock or a timeworn whiskey barrel stave, Thorum ensures every product carries its own legacy.

Forged from the Extraordinary

Since its launch, Thorum has become known for pushing the boundaries of what men's jewelry can be. Its expanded line of watches continues this philosophy, delivering rugged, masculine timepieces that match the spirit of its iconic bands.

For those searching for wedding jewelry that stands apart, men's wedding bands from Thorum offer wearable artifacts of Earth's history, designed for life's most important moments.

About Thorum

Founded in 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee, Thorum is an independent, family-owned brand specializing in men's wedding bands and timepieces made from rare, historic, and reclaimed materials. The brand has shipped tens of thousands of orders globally, offering unique, American-crafted jewelry for those who want to tell a story with what they wear.

Explore the full collection and the story behind Thorum at https://www.thorum.com/.

