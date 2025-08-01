African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has committed $4. 4 million to finance bankability and feasibility studies for a proposed 1 GW hybrid floating solar project on Lake Kariba in Zimbabwe. Afreximbank has signed a $4. 4 million project preparation facility for a planned 1 GW hybrid floating PV system in Zimbabwe. The agreement, signed between the bank and developers Green Hybrid Power earlier this month, will finance bankability and feasibility studies for the project, as well as the selection of transaction advisers. Green Hybrid Power plans to deploy the 1 GW hybrid floating solar system ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...