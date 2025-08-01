TXNM Energy, Inc.: TXNM Energy Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- 2025 second quarter GAAP earnings of $0.22 per diluted share
- 2025 second quarter ongoing earnings of $0.25 per diluted share
- Proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure expected to close in the second half of 2026
TXNM Energy (In millions, except EPS)
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
GAAP net earnings attributable
$21.6
$48.0
$30.5
$95.2
GAAP diluted EPS
$0.22
$0.53
$0.32
$1.05
Ongoing net earnings
$24.5
$54.3
$42.6
$91.3
Ongoing diluted EPS
$0.25
$0.60
$0.45
$1.01
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM) today released its 2025 second quarter results. Earnings results in the second quarter reflect the issuance of $600 million of equity, including $400 million issued to affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure Partners L.P. ("Blackstone Infrastructure"), and debt refinancing resulting from the proposed transaction with Blackstone Infrastructure. As previously announced, TXNM Energy is not affirming previously issued earnings guidance for 2025 and does not plan to issue revised earnings guidance during the pending transaction.
"During the second quarter, we achieved constructive regulatory outcomes with significant benefits for our customers, including an unopposed rate stipulation at PNM," said Don Tarry, President and CEO of TXNM Energy. "We are excited about the potential opportunities through our partnership with Blackstone Infrastructure, and we look forward to working through the regulatory processes in New Mexico and Texas to bring those benefits to our customers and communities."
TRANSACTION UPDATE
On May 19, 2025, TXNM announced an agreement under which affiliates of Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire the outstanding common stock of TXNM Energy for $61.25 per share in cash upon closing, reflecting a total enterprise value of $11.5 billion, including net debt (excluding securitization debt) and preferred stock.
The transaction is subject to shareholder approval, along with federal and state-level approvals, and is expected to close in the second half of 2026.
REGULATORY UPDATE
TNMP's first Distribution Cost Recovery Factor ("DCRF") filing for 2025 was approved and implemented in the second quarter, providing recovery for $176 million of rate base. TNMP's second Transmission Cost of Service and DCRF filings for the year were filed in July 2025, seeking recovery for an additional $115 million of combined rate base.
At PNM, the first phase of PNM's previously approved $105 million rate increase was implemented July 1, 2025, with the second phase to be implemented April 1, 2026. Additionally, PNM's unopposed stipulation in its 2028 Resource Application was approved, adding 450 megawatts of new solar and battery storage capacity in 2028.
SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2025 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
- PNM - a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.
- TNMP - an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.
- Corporate and Other - reflects the TXNM Energy holding company and other subsidiaries.
EPS Results by Segment
GAAP Diluted EPS
Ongoing Diluted EPS
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
Q2 2025
Q2 2024
PNM
$0.25
$0.34
$0.12
$0.41
TNMP
$0.22
$0.33
$0.27
$0.33
Corporate and Other
($0.25)
($0.14)
($0.14)
($0.14)
Consolidated TXNM Energy
$0.22
$0.53
$0.25
$0.60
Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 include:
- PNM: Higher retail load and the timing of plant outages was more than offset by lower weather-related usage, increased insurance premiums, the timing of excess deferred income taxes, higher depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments and increased demand charges from energy storage agreements added in late 2024.
- TNMP: Rate recovery through the Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) rate mechanism and higher retail load were partially offset by lower weather-related usage and depreciation and interest expense associated with new capital investments.
GAAP and ongoing earnings per share were reduced in the second quarter of 2025 by additional shares issued in December 2024 and the second quarter of 2025.
In addition, GAAP earnings in the second quarter of 2025 included $16.6 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities compared to $5.6 million of net unrealized losses in the second quarter of 2024. GAAP earnings in the second quarter of 2025 included $19.5 million of costs related to the planned acquisition, including interest expense impacts at TNMP related to the prepayment of bonds and the backstop credit facility.
Background:
TXNM Energy (NYSE: TXNM), an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, delivers energy to more than 800,000 homes and businesses across Texas and New Mexico through its regulated utilities, TNMP and PNM. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TXNMEnergy.com.
TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
TXNM
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM
$ 24,362
$ 20,968
$ (23,754)
$ 21,576
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a
(16,617)
-
-
(16,617)
Rate Request settlement2b
1,500
-
-
1,500
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
784
-
-
784
Process improvement initiatives2d
227
-
155
382
Merger related costs2e
17
6,771
12,751
19,539
Total adjustments before income tax effects
(14,089)
6,771
12,906
5,588
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
3,578
(1,422)
(3,278)
(1,122)
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4
(2,753)
84
1,129
(1,540)
Total income tax impacts3
825
(1,338)
(2,149)
(2,662)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
(13,264)
5,433
10,757
2,926
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 11,098
$ 26,401
$ (12,997)
$ 24,502
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM
$ 25,307
$ 43,251
$ (38,059)
$ 30,499
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a
(8,383)
-
-
(8,383)
Rate Request settlement2b
1,500
-
-
1,500
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
1,568
-
-
1,568
Process improvement initiatives2d
443
-
155
598
Merger related costs2e
17
6,771
14,364
21,152
Total adjustments before income tax effects
(4,855)
6,771
14,519
16,435
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
1,233
(1,422)
(3,689)
(3,878)
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4
(1,668)
25
1,215
(428)
Total income tax impacts3
(435)
(1,397)
(2,474)
(4,306)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
(5,290)
5,374
12,045
12,129
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 20,017
$ 48,625
$ (26,014)
$ 42,628
1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments
2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows:
a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements
b Increases in "Administrative and general"
c Increases in "Other (deductions)"
d Increases in "Energy production costs" of less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million, in "Transmission and distribution costs" of less than
e Increases in "Administrative and general" of $0.1 million and in "Interest charges" of $6.7 million at TNMP for the three and six months
3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)"
4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average
TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
TXNM
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM
$ 30,787
$ 29,925
$ (12,663)
$ 48,049
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a
5,573
-
-
5,573
Regulatory disallowances2b
246
-
-
246
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
433
-
-
433
Merger related costs2d
131
(26)
800
905
Total adjustments before income tax effects
6,383
(26)
800
7,157
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
(1,621)
5
(203)
(1,819)
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items5
1,626
(83)
(593)
950
Total income tax impacts4
5
(78)
(796)
(869)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
6,388
(104)
4
6,288
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 37,175
$ 29,821
$ (12,659)
$ 54,337
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM
$ 72,707
$ 44,508
$ (21,976)
$ 95,239
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities2a
(6,658)
-
-
(6,658)
Regulatory disallowances2b
4,705
-
-
4,705
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
866
-
-
866
Merger related costs2d
134
(22)
1,650
1,762
Sale of NMRD3
-
-
15,097
15,097
Total adjustments before income tax effects
(953)
(22)
16,747
15,772
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
243
4
(4,254)
(4,007)
Sale of NMRD3
-
-
(15,712)
(15,712)
Total income tax impacts4
243
4
(19,966)
(19,719)
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
(710)
(18)
(3,219)
(3,947)
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 71,997
$ 44,490
$ (25,195)
$ 91,292
1Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments
2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:
a Changes in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements
b Decreases in "Electric Operating Revenue" of $0.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and an increase in
c Increases in "Other (deductions)"
d Increases (decreases) in "Administrative and general"
3 Net gain of $4.4 million on the sale of NMRD: Increase in "Other (deductions)" of $15.1 million, decrease in "Income Taxes (Benefits)"
4 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes (Benefits)"
5 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average
TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
TXNM
(per diluted share)
Three Months Ended June 31, 2025
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM
$ 0.25
$ 0.22
$ (0.25)
$ 0.22
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities
(0.13)
-
-
(0.13)
Rate Request settlement
0.01
-
-
0.01
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
-
-
0.01
Merger related costs
-
0.05
0.10
0.15
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
(0.02)
-
0.01
(0.01)
Total Adjustments
(0.13)
0.05
0.11
0.03
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.12
$ 0.27
$ (0.14)
$ 0.25
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 96,196,269
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM
$ 0.27
$ 0.46
$ (0.41)
$ 0.32
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities
(0.07)
-
-
(0.07)
Rate Request settlement
0.01
-
-
0.01
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
-
-
0.01
Process improvement initiatives
-
-
0.01
0.01
Merger related costs
-
0.05
0.12
0.17
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
(0.01)
-
0.01
-
Total Adjustments
(0.06)
0.05
0.14
0.13
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.21
$ 0.51
$ (0.27)
$ 0.45
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 94,637,324
TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share
(Unaudited)
PNM
TNMP
Corporate
TXNM
(per diluted share)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM
$ 0.34
$ 0.33
$ (0.14)
$ 0.53
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities
0.05
-
-
0.05
Merger related costs
-
-
0.01
0.01
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
0.02
-
(0.01)
0.01
Total Adjustments
0.07
-
-
0.07
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.41
$ 0.33
$ (0.14)
$ 0.60
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,552,082
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to TXNM
$ 0.80
$ 0.49
$ (0.24)
$ 1.05
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
Net change in unrealized (gains) losses on investment securities
(0.05)
-
-
(0.05)
Sale of NMRD
-
-
(0.05)
(0.05)
Regulatory disallowances
0.04
-
-
0.04
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
0.01
-
-
0.01
Merger related costs
-
-
0.01
0.01
Total Adjustments
-
-
(0.04)
(0.04)
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
$ 0.80
$ 0.49
$ (0.28)
$ 1.01
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 90,532,986
TXNM Energy, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Electric Operating Revenues
$ 502,420
$ 488,102
$ 985,212
$ 924,979
Operating Expenses:
Cost of energy
167,622
154,706
336,804
287,010
Administrative and general
75,991
59,581
136,760
115,008
Energy production costs
26,081
24,584
50,627
46,796
Regulatory disallowances
-
-
-
4,459
Depreciation and amortization
105,235
94,413
209,786
187,600
Transmission and distribution costs
26,461
25,051
51,966
47,815
Taxes other than income taxes
28,329
24,084
54,679
50,018
Total operating expenses
429,719
382,419
840,622
738,706
Operating income
72,701
105,683
144,590
186,273
Other Income and Deductions:
Interest income
3,872
4,470
8,119
9,050
Gains on investment securities
23,556
558
22,315
18,556
Other income
5,704
7,688
10,433
12,599
Other (deductions)
(6,481)
(1,636)
(8,739)
(18,158)
Net other income and deductions
26,651
11,080
32,128
22,047
Interest Charges
72,013
55,828
135,564
109,590
Earnings before Income Taxes
27,339
60,935
41,154
98,730
Income Taxes (Benefits)
1,326
8,971
2,344
(3,600)
Net Earnings
26,013
51,964
38,810
102,330
(Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest
(4,305)
(3,783)
(8,047)
(6,827)
Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary
(132)
(132)
(264)
(264)
Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM
$ 21,576
$ 48,049
$ 30,499
$ 95,239
Net Earnings Attributable to TXNM per Common Share:
Basic
$ 0.22
$ 0.53
$ 0.32
$ 1.05
Diluted
$ 0.22
$ 0.53
$ 0.32
$ 1.05
Dividends Declared per Common Share
$ 0.4075
$ 0.3875
$ 0.8150
$ 0.7750
