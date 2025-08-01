EchoStar Corporation: EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

- Wireless: Net subscriber growth (+212K), improved churn (2.69%, an improvement of 24 basis points year-over-year), improved average revenue per user (ARPU) (4.1% year-over-year) and the highest prepaid ARPU in the industry.
- Pay TV: Lowest DISH TV churn (1.29%) in over a decade (excluding the pandemic), growth in ARPU (+3% year-over-year) and increased viewership engagement (hours/viewer).
- Broadband & Satellite Services: Increased enterprise order backlog (future revenues) by 8% to $1.6B primarily through gaining share in the attractive Aero sector.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
The company's unabated focus on driving operational efficiencies, exceptional customer experiences and profitable growth investment continues to deliver results across the enterprise and reconfirms the company's plan to deliver positive Operating Free Cash Flow, as previously defined. EchoStar's assets across satellite, wireless, video, managed services and U.S.-based manufacturing led to improvements in many key metrics and reported total revenue of $3.72 billion for the second quarter 2025 and $7.60 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
"EchoStar performed well in the second quarter and was in line with our high performance expectations," said Hamid Akhavan, president and CEO, EchoStar Corporation. "Our Retail Wireless business continues to make progress and we have now had five consecutive quarters of growth with our Boost Mobile brand. Our Pay-TV ARPU and churn rate improvement continues to impress, and our enterprise business is gaining ground globally within the aviation sector as the industry's only future-proof in-flight connectivity solution."
Wireless
Wireless consists predominantly of Boost Mobile and network wireless services, and delivered approximately $935 million in revenue for the second quarter.
- Continued strong performance fueled by +212K subscriber net adds in Q2, closing the quarter with approximately 7.36 million total subscribers
- Attracted and retained high-quality customers, contributing to a 24 basis point improvement in churn year-over-year
- Mix in subscribers with higher priced plans and higher sales of value-added services drove 4.1% improvement in ARPU year-over-year - the highest pre-paid ARPU in the industry
- Boost Mobile Network rated best in 5G Reliability and 5G Coverage in Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Cincinnati; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas-Fort Worth; Detroit; Houston; Miami; New York City; Orlando, Fla.; Philadelphia; Raleigh, N.C; St. Louis; and its hometown market of Denver by OpenSignal
Pay-TV
Pay TV consists of DISH TV and Sling TV. Performance for Pay-TV delivered approximately $2.46 billion in revenue for the second quarter.
- Continued focus on operational efficiency, higher priced programming packages per subscriber and improved user experiences helped increase ARPU (+3%)
- Customer loyalty and high-quality subscribers further reduced DISH TV churn (1.29%) and drove a 10 basis point reduction in churn year-over-year
- Pay-TV closed the quarter with approximately 7.11 million subscribers
Broadband & Satellite Services
Broadband & Satellite Services consists predominantly of the Hughes enterprise and consumer family of brands and delivered approximately $340 million in revenue for the second quarter.
- Announced membership in Airbus HBCplus program enhancing ability to serve airlines as a factory line fit option at Airbus
- Approximately $1.6 billion contracted backlog revenue at the end of Q2 (+5% year-over-year)
- Broadband & Satellite Services closed the quarter with approximately 819,000 subscribers
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (all U.S. GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
Revenue
Pay-TV
$
2,462,249
$
2,676,284
$
5,000,976
$
5,402,862
Wireless
934,631
892,728
1,907,406
1,806,734
Broadband and Satellite Services
339,780
394,011
710,438
776,597
All Other & Eliminations
(11,701)
(10,272)
(24,103)
(18,599)
Total
$
3,724,959
$
3,952,751
$
7,594,717
$
7,967,594
Net Income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$
(306,132)
$
(205,591)
$
(508,801)
$
(312,967)
OIBDA
Pay-TV
$
663,377
$
753,001
$
1,393,250
$
1,508,511
Wireless
(451,980)
(394,439)
(867,044)
(757,935)
Broadband and Satellite Services
67,699
82,392
153,402
161,679
All Other & Eliminations
551
1,202
240
57
Total
$
279,647
$
442,156
$
679,848
$
912,312
Purchases of property and equipment, net of refunds, (including capitalized
Pay-TV
$
78,580
$
54,006
$
140,968
$
111,918
Wireless
625,203
560,468
909,196
1,109,641
Broadband and Satellite Services
43,118
56,559
75,221
127,170
$
746,901
$
671,033
$
1,125,385
$
1,348,729
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement:
For the Three Months Ended
Pay-TV
Wireless
Broadband and
Consolidated
Eliminations
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
595,552
$
(772,948)
$
(36,738)
$
726
$
(213,408)
Depreciation and amortization
67,825
320,968
104,437
(175)
493,055
OIBDA
$
663,377
$
(451,980)
$
67,699
$
551
$
279,647
For the Three Months Ended
Segment operating income (loss)
$
667,752
$
(700,302)
$
(34,586)
$
1,767
$
(65,369)
Depreciation and amortization
85,249
305,863
116,978
(565)
507,525
OIBDA
$
753,001
$
(394,439)
$
82,392
$
1,202
$
442,156
For the Six Months Ended
Pay-TV
Wireless
Broadband and
Satellite Services
Consolidated
Eliminations
(In thousands)
Segment operating income (loss)
$
1,248,982
$
(1,495,250)
$
(55,933)
$
661
$
(301,540)
Depreciation and amortization
144,268
628,206
209,335
(421)
981,388
OIBDA
$
1,393,250
$
(867,044)
$
153,402
$
240
$
679,848
For the Six Months Ended
Segment operating income (loss)
$
1,337,860
$
(1,345,470)
$
(74,140)
$
1,137
$
(80,613)
Depreciation and amortization
170,651
587,535
235,819
(1,080)
992,925
OIBDA
$
1,508,511
$
(757,935)
$
161,679
$
57
$
912,312
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
OIBDA is defined as "Operating income (loss)" plus "Depreciation and amortization."
OIBDA, which is presented by segment above, is a non-GAAP measure reconciled to "Operating income (loss)" and does not purport to be an alternative to operating income (loss) as a measure of operating performance. We believe this measure is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating operating profitability of our business segments on a more variable cost basis as it excludes the depreciation and amortization expenses related primarily to capital expenditures and acquisitions for those business segments, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
The condensed consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the period ended June 30, 2025, are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Day, August 1, 2025, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To attend the call, please dial: (888) 484-6065 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8846. When prompted on dial-in, please utilize the conference ID (13755124) or ask for the "EchoStar Corporation Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call." Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (Nasdaq: SATS) is a premier provider of technology, networking services, television entertainment and connectivity, offering consumer, enterprise, operator and government solutions worldwide under its EchoStar®, Boost Mobile®, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes®, HughesNet®, HughesON, and JUPITER brands. In Europe, EchoStar operates under its EchoStar Mobile Limited subsidiary and in Australia, the company operates as EchoStar Global Australia. For more information, visit www.echostar.com and follow EchoStar on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
As of
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,345,085
$
4,305,393
Current restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
184,012
150,898
Marketable investment securities
1,988,001
1,242,036
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $98,231
1,158,592
1,198,731
Inventory
375,118
455,197
Prepaids and other assets
771,171
655,233
Other current assets
94,247
88,255
Total current assets
6,916,226
8,095,743
Noncurrent Assets:
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable investment securities
176,004
169,627
Property and equipment, net
8,773,656
9,187,132
Regulatory authorizations, net
40,029,923
39,442,166
Other investments, net
191,792
202,327
Operating lease assets
3,218,062
3,260,768
Intangible assets, net
66,903
74,939
Other noncurrent assets, net
509,831
505,985
Total noncurrent assets
52,966,171
52,842,944
Total assets
$
59,882,397
$
60,938,687
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current Liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
745,587
$
740,984
Deferred revenue and other
638,989
650,940
Accrued programming
1,251,114
1,339,072
Accrued interest
308,917
352,499
Other accrued expenses and liabilities
1,675,958
1,804,516
Current portion of debt, finance lease and other obligations
1,053,230
943,029
Total current liabilities
5,673,795
5,831,040
Long-Term Obligations, Net of Current Portion:
Long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations, net of current portion
25,401,688
25,660,288
Deferred tax liabilities, net
4,809,572
4,988,653
Operating lease liabilities
3,178,737
3,211,407
Long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
1,027,111
1,002,074
Total long-term obligations, net of current portion
34,417,108
34,862,422
Total liabilities
40,090,903
40,693,462
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
156,299,276 and 155,048,676 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
156
155
Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
131,348,468 shares issued and outstanding
131
131
Additional paid-in capital
8,809,264
8,768,360
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(183,181)
(195,711)
Accumulated earnings (deficit)
11,109,636
11,618,437
Total EchoStar stockholders' equity (deficit)
19,736,006
20,191,372
Noncontrolling interests
55,488
53,853
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
19,791,494
20,245,225
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
59,882,397
$
60,938,687
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue:
Service revenue
$
3,540,107
$
3,742,086
$
7,146,263
$
7,561,755
Equipment sales and other revenue
184,852
210,665
448,454
405,839
Total revenue
3,724,959
3,952,751
7,594,717
7,967,594
Costs and Expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization):
Cost of services
2,461,631
2,507,478
4,893,829
5,064,660
Cost of sales - equipment and other
354,187
408,093
793,695
771,176
Selling, general and administrative expenses
629,494
595,024
1,227,345
1,219,446
Depreciation and amortization
493,055
507,525
981,388
992,925
Total costs and expenses
3,938,367
4,018,120
7,896,257
8,048,207
Operating income (loss)
(213,408)
(65,369)
(301,540)
(80,613)
Other Income (Expense):
Interest income
65,369
13,929
130,898
44,391
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(279,232)
(81,166)
(565,287)
(180,574)
Other, net
35,137
(91,498)
76,527
(117,608)
Total other income (expense)
(178,726)
(158,735)
(357,862)
(253,791)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(392,134)
(224,104)
(659,402)
(334,404)
Income tax (provision) benefit, net
85,290
16,646
149,277
18,571
Net income (loss)
(306,844)
(207,458)
(510,125)
(315,833)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
(712)
(1,867)
(1,324)
(2,866)
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$
(306,132)
$
(205,591)
$
(508,801)
$
(312,967)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Class A and B
Basic
287,505
271,592
287,012
271,555
Diluted
287,505
271,592
287,012
271,555
Earnings per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(1.06)
$
(0.76)
$
(1.77)
$
(1.15)
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to EchoStar
$
(1.06)
$
(0.76)
$
(1.77)
$
(1.15)
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(510,125)
$
(315,833)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
981,388
992,925
Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments, impairments and other
(64,831)
49,312
Non-cash, stock-based compensation
16,123
19,693
Deferred tax expense (benefit)
(174,719)
(35,300)
Changes in allowance for credit losses
15,603
33,108
Change in long-term deferred revenue and other long-term liabilities
420
8,139
Other, net
115,365
125,969
Changes in operating assets and operating liabilities, net
(164,957)
52,971
Net cash flows from operating activities
214,267
930,984
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(2,247,724)
(21,847)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment securities
1,526,245
501,512
Purchases of property and equipment
(551,600)
(866,922)
Capitalized interest related to regulatory authorizations
(573,785)
(481,807)
Purchases of regulatory authorizations, including deposits
-
(1,104)
Sale of assets to CONX
-
26,719
Sale of Fiber business
47,207
-
Other, net
(64)
(4,716)
Net cash flows from investing activities
(1,799,721)
(848,165)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt, finance lease and other obligations
(46,272)
(52,758)
Redemption and repurchases of term loans, convertible and senior notes
(456,049)
(951,170)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible and senior notes
150,000
-
Debt issuance costs and debt (discount) premium
(946)
-
Early debt extinguishment gains (losses) of convertible and senior notes
11,465
-
Net proceeds from Class A common stock options exercised and stock issued under the
Employee Stock Purchase Plan
6,994
1,832
Purchase of SNR Management's ownership interest in SNR HoldCo
-
(441,998)
Other, net
(31,189)
2
Net cash flows from financing activities
(365,997)
(1,444,092)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
2,965
(3,701)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents
(1,948,486)
(1,364,974)
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
4,593,804
1,911,601
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
2,645,318
$
546,627
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation