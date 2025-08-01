Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
PR Newswire
01.08.2025
67 Leser
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 01

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

01 August 2025

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (the "Company") announces the following:

As at 31 July 2025, the Company capital consists of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 24,811,969. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 24,811,969.

The above figure (24,811,969) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

- END -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734


