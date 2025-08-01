Anzeige
01.08.2025 13:16 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Elevates Global Aftermarket Service Capabilities with Inaugural World Skills Competition

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425), a global leader in construction machinery, has successfully concluded its first-ever XCMG World Skills Competition, marking a strategic leap in enhancing worldwide aftermarket service capabilities. The event underscores XCMG's commitment to empowering customers through elite technical talent development and service excellence.

XCMG Elevates Global Aftermarket Service Capabilities with Inaugural World Skills Competition

Held under XCMG's globalization strategy, the competition brought together over 90 technicians from 24 countries for high-stakes skill challenges. After rigorous contests, 24 elite service engineers emerged as winners, showcasing world-class expertise in maintaining and repairing XCMG equipment.

The competition was designed to meet world skills international standards, focusing on practical, real-world scenarios in heavy-duty equipment maintenance, component servicing, and system diagnostics.

"The competition integrates skill validation, hands-on assessment, and professional certification. This approach strengthens XCMG's global talent ecosystem, directly translating to faster, more reliable customer support worldwide," emphasized Liu Haifeng, Chief Judge of the event and expert member of China's National Training Team for World Skills Heavy Vehicle Maintenance.

During the 15-day intensive training, XCMG deployed cutting-edge technologies to maximize learning efficiency:

  • AI-Powered Feedback: Smart mining equipment simulators provided instant operational diagnostics.
  • AR/VR Solutions: Immersive modules accelerated skill mastery in complex repairs.
  • Precision Curriculum: Customized training aligned with XCMG's end-to-end service protocols.

"The true victory was the knowledge we gained," Amilton da Silva Sousa, XCMG South America Service Engineer and champion in the mining excavator category, captured the spirit of the event. "I came not just to compete, but to learn and share these insights with my team in Brazil. Every participant here is a winner-this experience elevates us all."

The XCMG World Skills Competition exemplifies the company's "Skills Empowerment" global strategy and its proactive role in the Belt and Road "Skills for Dreams" initiative. As XCMG continues expanding its international footprint, this competition establishes a benchmark for aftermarket service excellence. The company will integrate competition insights into its global training systems, ensuring customers receive unparalleled support through a skilled, connected, and technologically advanced service workforce.

About XCMG Machinery

XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturer headquartered in Xuzhou, China. With a product portfolio serving over 190 countries, XCMG ranks among the world's top three construction machinery brands. The company drives innovation through intelligent manufacturing and sustainable solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742595/Web_Photo_Editor.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-elevates-global-aftermarket-service-capabilities-with-inaugural-world-skills-competition-302519575.html

