MetaGram Technologies: MetaGram Announces Community Token Distribution and Early Access Program on BNB Smart Chain

MetaGram Technologies launches a community token-distribution program and early-access pre-sale for its MGR utility token. Built on BNB Smart Chain, MetaGram unites decentralised messaging, NFT trading and forthcoming DeFi functions in a single Web3 platform.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / MetaGram Technologies today confirmed the start of a structured community token-distribution (airdrop) and early-access pre-sale for its native utility token, MGR. The initiative aligns with the company's roadmap to provide a unified Web3 environment for decentralised communication and digital-asset management.

COMMUNITY TOKEN-DISTRIBUTION DETAILS

The current airdrop phase allocates a defined amount of MGR (100 tokens) to each eligible wallet over a 30-day period. Distribution is performed on-chain without personal-identity procedures. A referral mechanism assigns 50?percent of an allotment to verified referrers, supporting organic network growth.

EARLY-ACCESS PRE-SALE

Alongside the airdrop, MetaGram has opened a limited pre-sale of additional MGR allocations, priced from 0.01?BNB. Proceeds will fund continued development of messaging enhancements, NFT marketplace features and planned DeFi modules. Following completion of early access, MGR is expected to list publicly at a reference price of USD?0.01 per token.

PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY

MetaGram employs the BEP-20 token standard on BNB Smart Chain, enabling fast settlement and low-fee transactions. Its messaging layer uses on-chain logic and cryptographic protocols to strengthen privacy. NFT trading support is native to the platform architecture, and staking plus liquidity-farming tools are scheduled for later release.

FORWARD OUTLOOK

The dual-phase launch represents a key milestone as MetaGram transitions from closed testing to broader community participation. Feedback collected during the distribution period will inform final optimisation ahead of full public release.

ABOUT METAGRAM TECHNOLOGIES

MetaGram Technologies is a Canada-based blockchain development company founded in?2024. The firm specialises in decentralised infrastructure for private communication, digital-asset exchange and user-owned data. Its mission is to deliver secure, scalable Web3 tools that place control and value directly in the hands of end users.

TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

MetaGram is deployed on BNB Smart Chain and follows the BEP-20 token standard, an architecture chosen for its capacity to process high transaction volumes at comparatively low network cost. The platform's messaging layer is implemented through on-chain logic and established cryptographic protocols, enabling private, decentralised communication.

Native NFT functionality allows creators and collectors to exchange digital assets without leaving the application environment. In addition, a series of DeFi extensions-staking, liquidity-farming and cross-platform token utilities-are scheduled for phased release.

The current airdrop and pre-sale phases operate as structured entry points for community participation, providing real-time testing of platform functions ahead of full public launch and long-term roadmap execution.

Media Contact

Organization: MetaGram Technologies

Contact Person Name: Daniel Cross

Website: https://metagram.network

Email: seo@metagram.network

Address: MetaGram Technologies 325 Front Street West, Suite 300 Toronto, ON M5V 2Y1

Address 2: Support Office 250 Yonge Street, Suite 2201 Toronto, ON M5B 2L7 Canada

City: Toronto

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

SOURCE: MetaGram Technologies

