PotisEdge Secures Fifth Consecutive BNEF Tier 1 Ranking in Q3 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), a globally renowned research institution for the new energy industry, released its BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List 3Q 2025 today. PotisEdge has once again been recognized as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer, marking its fifth consecutive recognition by BNEF. This continued recognition reflects PotisEdge's sustainable innovation, global performance, and industry leadership in energy storage field.

As an authoritative third-party research and data organization in the global new energy sector, BNEF has established a transparent evaluation framework through its rigorous supplier rating system. Its Tier 1 methodology is based on a rigorous evaluation of the project bankability, encompassing criteria such as technological innovation, market performance, financial stability, and project delivery capabilities.

A Proven Leader in Sustainable Energy Storage

This landmark achievement not only secures PotisEdge's leadership position in the energy storage industry, but also underscores its commitment in delivering high-performance, scalable, and bankable energy storage solutions across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale sectors. With systems actively deployed in Europe, Australia and the Americas, PotisEdge is enabling critical decarbonization and grid modernization efforts across diverse environments. Being listed reinforces not only product reliability but also the confidence that financial institutions and global developers place in PotisEdge solutions.

Powering the Sustainable Edge

As the global energy transition accelerates, PotisEdge is deepening its competitive edge through continuous innovation, localized service models, and global supply chain integration. The company remains committed to its mission of powering the sustainable edge-delivering energy systems that are not only intelligent and integrated, but also accessible, reliable, bankable and future-ready.

About PotisEdge:

PotisEdge, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a globally recognized leader in energy storage system (ESS) integration, ranked as a Tier 1 ESS provider by BloombergNEF and a Global TOP3 ESS Integrator by InfoLink in 2024. With over 13 years expertise in the ESS industry, PotisEdge combines patented 5S technologies (BMS, ICCS, EMS, TMS, PCS) and automotive-grade manufacturing standards to deliver high-performance, sustainable solutions.

PotisEdge maintains wholly-owned subsidiaries across Sweden, the U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with manufacturing bases located in Suzhou, China and Atlanta, the U.S.. It currently operates 31GWh of production capacity, targeting expansion to over 100GWh by 2028. PotisEdge combines cutting-edge innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability to serve C&I and utility-scale clients worldwide.

