Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.08.2025 13:54 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PotisEdge Secures Fifth Consecutive BNEF Tier 1 Ranking in Q3 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF), a globally renowned research institution for the new energy industry, released its BNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List 3Q 2025 today. PotisEdge has once again been recognized as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer, marking its fifth consecutive recognition by BNEF. This continued recognition reflects PotisEdge's sustainable innovation, global performance, and industry leadership in energy storage field.

PotisEdge BNEF Tier 1 Again

As an authoritative third-party research and data organization in the global new energy sector, BNEF has established a transparent evaluation framework through its rigorous supplier rating system. Its Tier 1 methodology is based on a rigorous evaluation of the project bankability, encompassing criteria such as technological innovation, market performance, financial stability, and project delivery capabilities.

PotisEdge BNEF Tier 1 List

A Proven Leader in Sustainable Energy Storage

This landmark achievement not only secures PotisEdge's leadership position in the energy storage industry, but also underscores its commitment in delivering high-performance, scalable, and bankable energy storage solutions across residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale sectors. With systems actively deployed in Europe, Australia and the Americas, PotisEdge is enabling critical decarbonization and grid modernization efforts across diverse environments. Being listed reinforces not only product reliability but also the confidence that financial institutions and global developers place in PotisEdge solutions.

Powering the Sustainable Edge

As the global energy transition accelerates, PotisEdge is deepening its competitive edge through continuous innovation, localized service models, and global supply chain integration. The company remains committed to its mission of powering the sustainable edge-delivering energy systems that are not only intelligent and integrated, but also accessible, reliable, bankable and future-ready.

About PotisEdge:

PotisEdge, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a globally recognized leader in energy storage system (ESS) integration, ranked as a Tier 1 ESS provider by BloombergNEF and a Global TOP3 ESS Integrator by InfoLink in 2024. With over 13 years expertise in the ESS industry, PotisEdge combines patented 5S technologies (BMS, ICCS, EMS, TMS, PCS) and automotive-grade manufacturing standards to deliver high-performance, sustainable solutions.

PotisEdge maintains wholly-owned subsidiaries across Sweden, the U.S., Australia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, with manufacturing bases located in Suzhou, China and Atlanta, the U.S.. It currently operates 31GWh of production capacity, targeting expansion to over 100GWh by 2028. PotisEdge combines cutting-edge innovation, operational excellence, and financial stability to serve C&I and utility-scale clients worldwide.

Media Contact: mktglobal@ipotisedge.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742582/PotisEdge_BNEF_Tier_1_Again.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742583/PotisEdge_BNEF_Tier_1_List.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/potisedge-secures-fifth-consecutive-bnef-tier-1-ranking-in-q3-2025-302519583.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.