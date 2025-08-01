The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin: Internationally Certified MICE Training Programme Launched in the GBA, Strengthening Talent Integration Between Macao and Hengqin

ZHUHAI, China, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From July 23 to 25, the Chinese-language version of the UFI-VMS education programme was held for the first time in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin (the "Co-operation Zone"), co-organised by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) and the Venue Management Association (VMA), jointly hosted by the Macao Convention & Exhibition Association, and supported by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region and the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone. As a key initiative under UFI's education collaboration programme in the GBA, the course attracted industry professionals, such as enterprise managers and venue operators from Guangdong, Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR.

Innovative Courses Tackle Talent Bottleneck

This programme marks a significant step forward in advancing MICE industry (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) integration between Macao and Hengqin. More than 20 professionals from the GBA were awarded the UFI-VMS certificate, cultivating and building a pool of specialized talent for the sustainable development of the Macao-Hengqin MICE industry.

"Previously, courses were held in Macao with participants from Macao and Hengqin, but this programme breaks from the former model and it was hosted directly in Hengqin. Meanwhile, it addresses the growing demand among practitioners for multilingual training, facilitating resource sharing and complementary strengths between the two places," said the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) of the Macao Special Administrative Region.

In response to the demand for Chinese-language courses in the Mainland market, a representative of the Macao Convention & Exhibition Association added, "Hengqin was selected as the primary site for the Chinese-language edition programme to better serve the GBA and reach professionals who are more comfortable with Chinese. While the content mirrors the English version, it places greater emphasis on venue management practices within the Chinese Mainland context."

Regional Synergy Enhances Macao-Hengqin Integration

Tailored to the talent needs of the GBA, this programme focused on knowledge systems including risk management methodologies, human resource allocation principles, and event operations planning standards, effectively enhancing participants' overall capabilities in coordination, resource allocation and marketing.

Participants showed particular interest in the application of technologies within venue construction. Furthermore, the innovative Chinese-language courses gave participants greater confidence in strengthening client engagement skills. These professionals will form the backbone of future Macao-Hengqin branded MICE, providing essential talent support for the joint development of "Multi-venue Events" pattern said an Association representative. It is worth noting that this programme is part of a broader effort of the 22 MICE training programmes delivered this year, including seven professional certified programmes conducted in co-operation with international exhibition institutions, helping expand practitioners' global perspectives and meet the GBA's evolving MICE industry needs.

Strategic Collaboration Establishes International Benchmark

By leveraging UFI's global network and Macao's extensive MICE resources, this programme has reinforced the strategic position of the Macao-Hengqin MICE sector. It has also laid the groundwork for introducing more international courses and establishing a training mechanism of "international standards + local demand" in the future. The construction of this cultivation system, which blends international certification with local needs, will effectively remove barriers to bilingual certification and create a sustainable talent pipeline.

As the programme continues, deeper collaboration between Macao and Hengqin is expected in areas such as joint standard-setting of MICE management and mutual recognition of professional qualifications, which will further unlock the potential of the "Multi-venue Event" pattern.

Source: The Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin

Contact person: Ms. Luo, Tel: 86-10-63074558