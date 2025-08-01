Anzeige
Freitag, 01.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Welt unter Strom: Wie Kupfer zum strategisch wichtigsten Metall der Erde wurde
WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
01.08.25 | 12:37
46,160 Euro
-1,25 % -0,585
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,82046,00014:37
ACCESS Newswire
01.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
116 Leser
Ilmor and GM Marine Join Icons of Craftsmanship at Lake Tahoe Concours d'Elegance 2025

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / From raw power to refined elegance, Ilmor and GM Marine are honored to participate in the 2025 Lake Tahoe Concours d'Elegance, celebrating the art of boatbuilding and engineering excellence. This prestigious event marks another key stop on the Ilmor + GM Marine 2025 national tour.

Renowned for its historic wooden boats and elite craftsmanship, the Concours provides balanced contrast and complement to Ilmor's advanced propulsion systems. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the Supercharged 650 and MV8 570 engines up close, both modern powerhouses that connect the spirit of legacy craftsmanship with performance.

As Ilmor and GM Marine continue to push the boundaries of marine innovation, this event - happening August 8-9, 2025, bridges the past and future of boating in one spectacular location on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

About Ilmor

Ilmor is a global leader in high-performance racing engines and premium marine propulsion systems. With decades of engineering expertise, Ilmor delivers cutting-edge power, precision, and reliability on the water.

www.ilmor.com/Marine

About GM Marine

GM Marine, a subsidiary of General Motors, specializes in high-performance marine propulsion systems. By leveraging GM's proven automotive engineering, GM Marine brings innovation, efficiency, and power to the marine industry.

For more information about GM Marine, visit https://poweredsolutions.gm.com/marine.

Contact Information

Kellie McCormick
Prodio
kellie@prodioco.com

.

SOURCE: Ilmor



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ilmor-and-gm-marine-join-icons-of-craftsmanship-at-lake-tahoe-concours-1047619

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
