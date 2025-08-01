Four Offices in Five Years: How Legarithm Went Global

KYIV, UA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Legarithm, a company that initially provided legal support to small and medium-sized enterprises, has successfully expanded into the international arena by launching four offices across global markets in just five years. This achievement highlights the company's rapid growth since its founding in 2020, as well as its expertise in corporate law, tax advisory, and licensing services.

The company's inaugural office was established in Kyiv, marking a foundational moment for Legarithm as it set out to serve the business community in Eastern Europe. The strategic choice of Kyiv, with its advantageous location and evolving legal services landscape, enabled Legarithm to efficiently meet the business registration and legal needs of both domestic and international clients.

"We started small, but we always aimed high. The launch of four offices in five years is more than just a company milestone; it's proof that we are capable of sustained growth, continuous improvement, and the expansion of our services and opportunities for clients worldwide," said Vladyslav Drapii , Partner at Legarithm .

In 2021, Legarithm continued its expansion by opening an office in Tallinn. Estonia was selected for its advanced digital infrastructure and highly favorable business environment, making it an ideal hub for company formation and consulting for startups and technology-driven enterprises.

Cyprus was the next step, chosen for its attractive tax regime and economic stability. This office has become a center for company registration, business relocation, tax advisory services, and comprehensive accounting support.

Most recently, Legarithm established an office in the United Arab Emirates . The Dubai office plays a key role in serving the Middle Eastern market, especially in the fields of fintech and licensing for online gaming.

Looking ahead, Legarithm is setting ambitious goals for the next five years, with plans for further expansion into new markets. The company also intends to intensify the integration of modern technologies to streamline processes and deliver even more effective solutions in corporate law, tax planning, and licensing.

Legarithm remains committed to providing comprehensive legal services, which include company formation, tax advice, online casino licensing, and financial solutions. Thanks to deep expertise and an innovative approach, the company has earned the trust of clients around the globe, supporting their success in achieving business objectives.

SOURCE: Legarithm

