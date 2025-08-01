Clear Start Tax Warns 1099 Truckers: Unpaid Taxes Could Lead to License Suspensions and Seized Refunds

With IRS enforcement on the rise, self-employed truck drivers face growing financial and legal risks from unfiled returns and unpaid tax debt.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / As IRS collections intensify in 2025, a growing number of self-employed truck drivers are facing serious consequences for falling behind on their taxes - including the suspension of commercial licenses and the seizure of federal tax refunds, according to a new warning from Clear Start Tax, a nationwide tax resolution firm.

The warning comes amid increased scrutiny of 1099 workers and rising reports of enforcement actions that are disproportionately impacting independent contractors in industries like trucking, where many drivers are responsible for handling their own tax filings and payments.

"Most 1099 truckers aren't trying to avoid taxes - they're just overwhelmed by inconsistent income, complicated deductions, and rising operating costs," said a spokesperson from Clear Start Tax. "Unfortunately, the IRS doesn't distinguish between intentional evasion and simple disorganization."

Clear Start Tax notes that truckers with unpaid taxes or unfiled returns may see their CDL flagged during background checks or compliance reviews, which can jeopardize their livelihood. In some states, drivers have reported license holds or suspensions tied to unresolved tax issues.

"We're seeing more cases where tax debt causes ripple effects: seized refunds, rejected loan applications, even blocked license renewals," the spokesperson added. "For truckers who rely on every mile to make a living, these disruptions can be devastating."

To avoid penalties, garnishments, and potential enforcement actions, Clear Start Tax urges 1099 truckers to act early - by filing any missing returns, reviewing estimated tax payments, and exploring relief programs like the IRS Fresh Start initiative.

"There are options to settle what you owe - often for less than the full amount - but waiting only limits what can be done," said the spokesperson. "Truckers shouldn't wait until the IRS pulls them off the road."

