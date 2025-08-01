Anzeige
01.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
Garnet Capital Advisors: Garnet Capital Completes Bankruptcy Liquidation of Consumer Loan Portfolio

HARRISON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Garnet Capital Advisors, a nationally recognized loan sale advisor, is proud to announce two successfully closed consumer loan sales totaling $35 million in UPB. The loans were sold on behalf of Huron Trustee Group, a leading consulting firm in North America, following the bankruptcy of the originator and initial servicers.

This loan sale featured a unique blend of consumer loan products including home improvement, student loans, motorcycle, pilot training, RVs and more. The sale was completed in two parts: the first consisted primarily of performing loans, while the second included a mix of performing and charged-off loans. As part of our comprehensive portfolio analytics process, Garnet coordinated with 5+ servicers to compile accurate and comprehensive cash flow schedules for each loan type, enabling buyers to evaluate this complex mix of assets.

The sales featured a two-round bid process with the offering schedule coordinating with court requirements and timeframes. This process, which attracted multiple registered buyers, resulted in a successful sale.

Timothy Madigan, Managing Director at Garnet Capital, stated: "The Garnet approach of vetting the data and making sense of the assets was critical to success of the sale. We were able to work with the seller and the buyer to make sure the sale was completed in compliance with the bankruptcy court. This was a complicated deal given the various asset types and numerous servicers, and the fact the loans were entangled in a bankruptcy case."

Garnet Capital is a top loan sale advisory firm with over 20 years of experience. Garnet is focused on loan sale advisory for banks, credit unions, hedge funds and specialty finance companies. Its team is made up of 28 professionals, each dedicated to maintaining the firm's integrity and delivering personalized, client-centric strategies that ensure successful execution and long-term relationships.

Contact Information

Sherri Feldman
Sales & Marketing Director
sfeldman@garnetcapital.com
914-909-1000

.

SOURCE: Garnet Capital Advisors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/garnet-capital-completes-bankruptcy-liquidation-of-consumer-loan-por-1055335

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
