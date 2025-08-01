Tradants GmbH Announces First Confirmed Participants for World Series of Trading 2025

Tradants GmbH announced the first official top traders set to compete in the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025 - a global real-money trading tournament focused on verified results and pure performance.

LUDWIGSBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / Tradants GmbH, a company known for transparency-led trading competitions, has officially revealed the first confirmed participants for the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2025. The tournament, which will take place from September 22 to December 19, is designed to evaluate trading performance in a live, regulated environment using real capital.

WSOT is an open-to-the-public contest that brings together a diverse range of experienced traders, including hedge fund professionals, institutional veterans, and high-performing trading experts. The competition is structured to provide an equal opportunity for participants to showcase their skills across asset classes.



Several Europe-based professional traders and fund managers are among the first confirmed participants in the 2025 World Series of Trading. The competition is open to qualified traders worldwide, with eligibility limited to accounts funded with real capital through regulated brokers. This requirement ensures that all trading results reflect authentic market exposure and remain fully auditable under the event's standardized framework. Designed to promote transparency and consistency, WSOT provides a structured platform for traders to benchmark their performance against peers.

"WSOT is a thrilling opportunity to demonstrate my skills under pressure - not just against the markets but also against the best traders in the DACH region and beyond", said Silvio Graß, Hedge Fund Manager. "I see the intense challenge as a chance to perfect my decision-making and refine my strategies."

"WSOT has the potential to stand out from the usual hype-driven events by respecting what truly matters in markets - discipline, strategy, and risk," added Aatu Kokkila, the first WSOT Legends Club member and manager of over $20 million in AUM at Darwinex (in the image below).





Among the early roster of confirmed contenders are:

Silvan Abicht, Professional Trader

Aatu Kokkila, Fund Manager, Darwinex

Markus Klebe, Professional Trader and Coach

Silvio Graß, Hedge Fund Manager

Lars Gottwik, Hedge Fund Manager and Former Investment Bank CEO

Ignacio Colón Bolea, Co-founder & Head of Business Development, Darwinex

"At Darwinex, we're proud to support WSOT. Its mission to highlight real trading skill and bridge traders with capital reflects everything we stand for," said Ignacio Colón Bolea (in the image below).





WSOT 2025 remains open to experienced traders with a verified track record, and participants who demonstrate consistently strong results across one or more leaderboard categories may be considered for invitation to the WSOT Legends Club.

Additional confirmed participants will be announced in the coming weeks, and registration for WSOT 2025 is now open at wsot.com

For media inquiries: contact@tradants.com

Images and Media kit available upon request.

About Tradants GmbH

TRADANTS GmbH is the creator and organizer of WSOT.com, a financial media and e-learning platform that hosts global trading competitions. The company is dedicated to creating innovative learning experiences and fostering competitive environments for traders worldwide.

Disclaimer

The World Series of Trading (WSOT) is a real-money trading competition and not an investment advisory or financial product. Participation involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Tradants GmbH does not offer trading advice or endorse any specific strategy, broker, or participant. All trading activity must be conducted through regulated brokers, and participants are solely responsible for their trading decisions. Media mentions or rankings within WSOT do not constitute investment endorsements.

Media Contact

Organization: TRADANTS GmbH

Contact Person Name: Aela Nikolova

Website: https://www.tradants.com/

Email: contact@tradants.com

City: Ludwigsburg

Country: Germany

SOURCE: TRADANTS GmbH

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tradants-gmbh-announces-first-confirmed-participants-for-world-s-1055536