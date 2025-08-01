An international research team has tested a hybrid control technique combining adapted perturb and observe (APO) with model-predictive control to address complex partial shading in solar arrays. The method, validated through simulation and physical experiments, reportedly outperforms existing approaches. Research led by scientists from China University of Petroleum (East China) has developed a new maximum power point tracking (MPPT) technique for PV systems under complex partial shading conditions. The new APO-MPC technique combines adapted perturb and observe with model predictive control. The ...

