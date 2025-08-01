Strategic deal enhances LevelBlue's cybersecurity offerings, solidifying its position as the world's largest leading independent, pure-play MSSP

LevelBlue, a global leader in cloud-based, AI-driven managed security services, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Aon's (NYSE: AON) Cybersecurity and Intellectual Property (IP) Litigation consulting groups, including the renowned cybersecurity firm, Stroz Friedberg, and Elysium Digital. With this completion the consulting group will operate as Stroz Friedberg, a LevelBlue company.

This strategic acquisition adds elite cyber and high-tech IP litigation consulting expertise to the LevelBlue portfolio, which includes a globally recognized platform of approximately 300 technology professionals with deep relationships across Fortune 500 companies, 80 percent of the Am Law 100, and most of the UK's top 20 law firms. As a result, LevelBlue will significantly fortify its incident response and advisory capabilities, while expanding its footprint within the legal sector.

LevelBlue is also redefining cybersecurity by integrating Stroz Friedberg's expert consulting with its 24/7 managed detection and response (MDR) services. LevelBlue's MDR offerings will benefit from real-time threat data coming from incident response team engagements, using machine learning to continuously feed new threat indicators, while helping auto-detect and auto-respond to threats. This unified, AI-driven approach enhances the company's ability to protect against digital threats and quickly manage incidents. These integrated capabilities position LevelBlue as the largest global independent pure-play Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP).

"The close of this acquisition enables LevelBlue to deliver an unmatched breadth of cybersecurity services and expertise to customers on a global scale," said Robert McCullen, Chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. "Capitalizing on the Stroz Friedberg consulting expertise along with our AI-driven managed security services, we are empowering organizations to proactively manage digital risk and respond to incidents with greater speed and precision. Our combined strengths will set a new standard for cyber resilience in the industry."

With the close of this transaction, Aon and LevelBlue will work collaboratively to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity solutions to clients.

"Cybersecurity challenges are becoming increasingly complex and urgent for our clients, demanding more integrated and adaptive solutions," said Christian Hoffman, Global Specialty Financial Products Leader at Aon. "Aon will continue to deliver leading cyber brokerage capabilities through our Cyber Solutions group, CyQu platform and Cyber Risk Analyzer, while deepening our collaboration with providers like LevelBlue to enhance our clients' protection and resilience in an evolving threat landscape."

Santander served as financial advisor and Kirkland Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to LevelBlue. Lazard served as financial advisor and Latham Watkins LLP served as legal advisor to Aon.

In addition to this deal, LevelBlue recently announced an agreement to acquire Trustwave, a global provider of cybersecurity and MDR services from the MC2 Security Fund (MC2). Together, these acquisitions further solidify LevelBlue's position as the largest, independent pure-play MSSP in the industry.

