01.08.2025 14:06 Uhr
Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Appoints Shantanu Baruah to Lead Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Insurance Globally

ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global IT solutions company, today announced the appointment of Shantanu Baruah as President & Global Head - Healthcare, Life Sciences & Insurance (H&I). He will be based out of the company's New Jersey office and will lead Hexaware's global strategy, growth, and client success initiatives across the vertical.

Shantanu Baruah, President & Global Head of Healthcare, Life Sciences & Insurance

With over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and life sciences industry, Shantanu brings deep domain expertise and a proven track record of building high-performing teams, driving strategic growth, and leading complex client transformations. Prior to joining Hexaware, he served as Executive Vice President at HCLTech, where he led the Healthcare vertical during one of the industry's most disruptive periods and played a pivotal role in expanding business in the Americas.

At a time when AI is reshaping everything from drug discovery to diagnostics and preventive care, Shantanu's appointment underscores Hexaware's commitment to delivering real-world impact. With AI and data at the core, Hexaware is focused on helping clients enhance patient outcomes, accelerate innovation, and drive operational efficiencies - critical pillars shaping the future of healthcare.

R Srikrishna, CEO of Hexaware, said, "We're excited to have Shantanu join Hexaware at a time of exciting momentum in our Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Insurance business. His leadership and deep market knowledge will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate the next era of digital health, patient-centric care, and AI-powered innovation."

Commenting on his appointment, Shantanu Baruah said, "I'm delighted to join Hexaware and lead the next phase of growth in the H&I vertical. The industry is at an inflection point, and Hexaware's agile culture, customer-first mindset, and AI-led and human intelligence perfected approach make it ideally positioned to partner with clients in delivering better outcomes."

Shantanu holds a master's degree in computer applications and a bachelor's degree in zoology, a combination that brings both technical and scientific perspectives to his leadership.

This appointment reflects Hexaware's continued focus on strengthening domain leadership and scaling vertical-centric growth to address the evolving needs of global clients.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2742490/Shantanu_Baruah_Hexaware.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/5433492/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

Hexaware Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-appoints-shantanu-baruah-to-lead-healthcare-life-sciences-and-insurance-globally-302519530.html

